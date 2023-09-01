The Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7612.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873397/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in design time in construction industry, and growth of global construction industry.



The architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the architectural engineering and construction solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on sustainability and emergence of digital twins at scale will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market covers the following areas:

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market sizing

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market forecast

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market vendors that include 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, ACCA software Spa, ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Carlson Software Inc., Chetu Inc., CYPE Ingenieros, Dassault Systemes SE, Esri Global Inc., Hexagon AB, Innovaya LLC, Nemetschek SE, Newforma Inc., Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Solutions AEC, Trimble Inc., and Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

