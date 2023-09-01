The Global Carpets and Rugs Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10.64 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868162/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the carpets and rugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by consumers’ increasing preference for home decor, growth in number of residential and commercial construction activities, and rising number of renovations and remodeling activities.



The carpets and rugs market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Nylon

• Polypropylene

• Polyester

• Others



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs as one of the prime reasons driving the carpets and rugs market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of carpet tiles and technological advances in carpets and rugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the carpets and rugs market covers the following areas:

• Carpets and rugs market sizing

• Carpets and rugs market forecast

• Carpets and rugs market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carpets and rugs market vendors that include Bhadohi Rug Co., BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Capel Inc., Engineered Floors LLC, Harounian Rugs International, House of Tai Ping, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Koch Industries Inc., Lowes Co. Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Group, RUGS INC., Saraswati Global Pvt. Ltd., Stark Carpet Corp., Tarkett Group, TAT MING FLOORING, The Home Depot Inc., and Victoria Plc. Also, the carpets and rugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

