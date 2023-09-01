The Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 72.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800727/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the tire-derived fuel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing automotive fleets, benefits of tire-derived fuel over conventional fuels, and regulatory mandates.



The tire-derived fuel market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Shredded tire

• Whole tire



By End-user

• Cement kilns

• Pulp and paper mills

• Utility and industrial boilers



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in tire recycling technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the tire-derived fuel market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for EVs and HEVs and challenges to increase investments in the coal industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tire-derived fuel market covers the following areas:

• Tire-derived fuel market sizing

• Tire-derived fuel market forecast

• Tire-derived fuel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tire-derived fuel market vendors that include Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Beta Analytic Inc., CH2E, Emanuel Tire LLC, Front Range Tire Recycle Inc., George K. Moss Co. Inc., Lakin Tire, Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, MS Tire Recycling LLC, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus Ltd., ResourceCo Pty Ltd., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Tire Disposal and Recycling Inc., Tire Stewardship Manitoba, Tyrec Ltd., Weibold, and West Coast Rubber Recycling Inc.. Also, the tire-derived fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

