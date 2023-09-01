The Global Silicon Nitride Market is forecasted to grow by USD 49.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon Nitride Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797439/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the silicon nitride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for solar energy, increasing use of silicon nitride in semiconductor, and advancements in medical implants and devices.



The silicon nitride market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Photovoltaic

• General industry

• Medical

• Others



By Type

• Reaction bonded silicon nitride

• Hot pressed silicon nitride

• Sintered silicon nitride



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing investment opportunities in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the silicon nitride market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in material innovations and growing demand for advanced ceramics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the silicon nitride market covers the following areas:

• Silicon nitride market sizing

• Silicon nitride market forecast

• Silicon nitride market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicon nitride market vendors that include 3M Co., Alzchem Group AG, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Denka Co. Ltd., HC Starck Tungsten GmbH, Heraeus Holding GmbH, International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd., JGC Holdings Corp., KYOCERA Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Paul Rauschert GmbH and Co. KG, Precision Ceramics, Reade International Corp., Rogers Corp., SINTX Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Ube Corp.. Also, the silicon nitride market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

