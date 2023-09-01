The Global Optical Biometry Devices Market is forecasted to grow by USD 93.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Biometry Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778669/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the optical biometry devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in prevalence of cataracts among geriatric population, increased efficiency of optical biometry over ultrasound a-scans, and favorable reimbursement conditions.



The optical biometry devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others



By Product

• SS-OCT-based optical biometers

• OLCR-based optical biometers

• PCI-based optical biometers



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the optical biometry devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for ophthalmologists and low-cost eye care services and shift toward ASCS for eye care will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the optical biometry devices market covers the following areas:

• Optical biometry devices market sizing

• Optical biometry devices market forecast

• Optical biometry devices market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical biometry devices market vendors that include AMETEK Inc., Bausch Lomb Corp., Baxter International Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, HOYA Corp., MEDA Co. Ltd., Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, Revenio Group Corp., Santec Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Tomey Corp., Topcon Corp., US Ophthalmic LLC, Visionix USA Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. Also, the optical biometry devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

