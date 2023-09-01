The Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 7673.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777299/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the location-based virtual reality (VR) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by penetration of head-mounted displays in gaming and entertainment sector, growing popularity of 360-degree content, and growing advancements in VR gaming.



The location-based virtual reality (VR) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• VR arcades

• VR cinemas

• VR theme parks



By Type

• Hardware

• Software



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of inside-out tracking technology in VR headsets as one of the prime reasons driving the location-based virtual reality (VR) market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches by market vendors and end-users deploying location-based VR will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the location-based virtual reality (VR) market covers the following areas:

• Location-based virtual reality (VR) market sizing

• Location-based virtual reality (VR) market forecast

• Location-based virtual reality (VR) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading location-based virtual reality (VR) market vendors that include Dreamscape Immersive Inc., Embracer Group AB, EXIT Adventures GmbH, Groove Jones LLC, HOLOGATE GmbH, HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Neurogaming Ltd., Next Now, NVIDIA Corp., Positron, Sandbox VR Inc., Survios Inc., Tetra Studios, The VOID, Tiffon Co. Ltd., WHO VR, Zero Latency Pty Ltd., and VRstudios Inc.. Also, the location-based virtual reality (VR) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777299/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________