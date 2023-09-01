SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PubMatic, Inc. - PUBM

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether PubMatic and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2020, PubMatic conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 5.9 million shares priced at $20.00. Then, on August 9, 2023, Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic to “Perform” from “Outperform”, citing multiple headwinds expected in the second half of the year. Specifically, Oppenheimer noted that “[m]ostly through earnings season, [PubMatic’s] 2H [i.e., second-half] outlook appears materially worse than peers’: exposure to bankrupt DSP MediaMath, weak demand for CTV. . . And lack of exposure to Retail Media . . . Currently, PUBM is the only digital media company talking about materially weaker 2H[.]”

Following the downgrade, PubMatic’s stock price fell $6.26 per share, or 33.73%, to close at $12.30 per share on August 9, 2023.

