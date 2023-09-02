PROTERRA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Proterra, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Proterra, Inc. (“Proterra” or the “Company”) (OTC: PTRAQ) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Proterra securities between August 11, 2021 to August 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 12, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On March 15, 2023, Proterra announced their quarterly earnings. In that announcement, the Company stated they were in violation of a liquidity clause in their secured convertible notes and that they may have to qualify an audit report with a “going concern” clause. The financial issues stemmed from an increase in cash burn because of a decrease in gross margin and an increase in accounts receivable during the relevant quarter.

In response to the announcement, Proterra’s stock price substantially dropped from $2.51 per share to $1.16 per share, eliminating approximately $118 million in market capitalization in one day.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company repeatedly stated the $523 on their balance sheet meant the company had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and, (ii) the new factory in Greer, South Carolina would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

