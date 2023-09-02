Iceland Seafood International hf: Share Purchase Agreement and related documents signed in relation to the sale of the share capital of Iceland Seafood UK Ltd (IS UK)

On August 30th Iceland Seafood International hf announced it had reached an agreement to sell 100% of the share capital of IS UK to Espersen A/S. The parties have today signed a Share Purchase Agreement and related documents in relation to the transaction. Completion of the transaction will take place before the end of September.
