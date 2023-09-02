Iceland Seafood International hf: Share Purchase Agreement and related documents signed in relation to the sale of the share capital of Iceland Seafood UK Ltd (IS UK)

| Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.

Reykjavik, ICELAND

On August 30th Iceland Seafood International hf announced it had reached an agreement to sell 100% of the share capital of IS UK to Espersen A/S.  The parties have today signed a Share Purchase Agreement and related documents in relation to the transaction.  Completion of the transaction will take place before the end of September. 