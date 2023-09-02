NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

| Source: U.S. Naval Research Laboratory U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES

BLOSSOM POINT, MD, Sept. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “NRL’s Blossom Point Tracking Facility Provides Command and Control for Space Development Agency Tranche 0 Mission Launch 2” issued September 2, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.


Tags

NEPTUNE Satellite Tracking NRL Tranche

Related Links