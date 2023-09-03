FSIS Recall Release 040-2023 Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2023 – Conagra Brands, Inc, a Marshall, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The frozen chicken strips entrees were produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 17, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:





8.9-oz. carton containing one entree of “BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL” with best if used by “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025” and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9” printed on the side of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online.



The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product.







FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Sr. Director of Communications, Conagra Brands, at 312-549-5355. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at (800) 921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



