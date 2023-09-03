Illegal Car Rally Last Night Swiftly Dispersed

Wasaga Beach, Sept. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASAGA BEACH - The Town of Wasaga Beach would like to inform the public that an unsanctioned car rally was successfully dispersed last night. Thanks to a highly coordinated effort, approximately 500 vehicles that organized to take part in an illegal and unsanctioned car rally were proactively dispersed.

A small group of vehicles were able to enter the Town of Wasaga Beach and any illegal activity was safety and quickly addressed.

Last night, at the direction of the Municipal Emergency Operations Centre Director, Klondike Road was closed temporarily to prevent a larger group of vehicles from entering town. The road has since reopened.

“The coordinated efforts of the municipality and OPP prevented a large number of car rally participants from entering our community,” said Fire Chief and Municipal Emergency Operations Centre Director Craig Williams. “The Emergency Operations Centre will remain open and the municipality will continue to implement its plan today to ensure public safety. We appreciate the continued support of the OPP, municipal staff and the community.”

The Mayor, on behalf of the Town and Council is also thanking local residents, businesses and visitors for their continued cooperation.

“Any time the Town of Wasaga Beach and our law enforcement partners become aware of illegal activity that may be heading our way, Wasaga Beach residents, businesses and visitors can be assured we have a plan to keep our residents, visitors and first responders as safe as possible,” said Mayor Brian Smith. “Last night, that plan worked thanks to incredible teamwork and coordination between our municipal law enforcement officers, fire department, Simcoe County Paramedics, OPP and Ontario Parks wardens – and to the incredible cooperation, patience and understanding of our residents and visitors on one of the busiest long weekends of the summer.”

“A highly coordinated, Strict but Fair approach is what we used last night. It is what we will continue to use this weekend, and it’s the approach we will continue to improve upon when dealing with these types of situations going forward,” added Smith.

Quick facts:

The Town, Wasaga Beach fire department, municipal law enforcement officers, Simcoe County Paramedics, Ontario Parks Wardens and OPP will continue to collaborate and work together to ensure this weekend, and the last days of summer in Wasaga Beach, continues to be safe and fun for everyone.

Road closures, traffic diversions and traffic calming measures will remain in effect for the remainder of the long weekend and the Town is thanking residents and visitors for their continued patience and cooperation.

