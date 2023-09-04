Ipsen nominates Pascal Touchon to its Board of Directors as new independent director

PARIS, FRANCE, 4 September 2023 – Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the co-optation of Pascal Touchon to its Board as an independent director, effective 4 October 2023, following the decision of Paul Sekhri to step down from his director role on this date due to other professional commitments.

Pascal Touchon is an experienced biotech CEO and pharma leader and is the CEO of ATARA Biotherapeutics. He has previously held leadership positions at Novartis and Servier and has served on the Board of Directors of several biotechs. He brings with him a successful track record in US biotech and global pharma, with 30-plus years of experience. He is a graduate of INSEAD, where he received his MBA.

Following this co-optation, the Board of Directors will remain composed of fourteen directors: seven women1 and seven men, including four independent directors and two directors representing the employees.

Pascal Touchon will be a member of the Nomination Committee, the Innovation and Development Committee and the Audit Committee.

At the next Shareholder’s meeting there will be a request for ratification of this decision, which would remain in effect for the remainder of Paul Sekhri’s term of office, until the 2026 Shareholder’s meeting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board Marc de Garidel thanks Paul Sekhri for his strong contribution and involvement to Ipsen’s Board and Committees over the last five years.

ENDS

About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. With total sales of €3.0bn in FY 2022, Ipsen sells medicines in over 100 countries. Alongside its external-innovation strategy, the Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,300 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com

For further information:

Contacts







Investors



Craig Marks

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 (0)7584 349 193 Nicolas Bogler

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+33 6 52 19 98 92





Media



Amy Wolf

VP, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy

& Communications

+41 79 576 07 23











Ioana Piscociu

Senior Manager

Global Media Relations

+33 6 69 09 12 96





Ipsen’s forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen’s management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen’s future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’ and ‘expects’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen’s expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external-growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising medicine in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic medicine that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the research and development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a medicine in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the medicine concerned. There can be no guarantees a medicine will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the medicine will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation; global trends toward healthcare cost containment; technological advances, new medicine and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new-medicine development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen’s patents and other protections for innovative medicines; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its medicines which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen’s activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen’s partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen’s business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen’s business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen’s latest Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com .









1 Representing 42%, the Directors representing the employees not being taken into account in this calculation, pursuant to article L. 225-18-1 of the French Code of Commerce







Attachment