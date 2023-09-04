PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 1st September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 01/09/2023
Allotment Price: £5.535
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 01/09/2023
|Simon Coles
|53
|3,266
|Katy Wilde
|82
|5,011
|Alan Dale
|54
|3,359
|Benjamin Ford
|28
|1,760
|Nicholas Wiles
|27
|1,666
|Mark Latham
|19
|1,181
|Tanya Murphy
|20
|1,276
|Christopher Paul
|61
|3,757
|Antony Sappor
|31
|1,958
|Jo Toolan
|80
|4,920
|Stephen O’Neill
|11
|703
|Anna Holness
|11
|703
|Nick Williams
|20
|1,191
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/