DIAC S.A. : Half-Year Financial Report 2023 is now available





September 4th, 2023

RCI Banque: 2023 Half-yearly Financial Report is now available

The DIAC “Half-year Financial Report 2023” is now available on the website www.mobilize-fs.com

RCI Banque S.A.

French credit institution and insurance brokerage company, with a capital of 100,000,000 EUR

Head office: 15 rue d’Uzès - 75002 PARIS

SIREN : 306 523 358 R.C.S. Paris – VAT N°: FR95 306523358 – APE code: 6419Z – ORIAS N°: 07 023 704 – www.orias.fr

Mobilize Financial Services is a trademark operated by RCI Banque S.A.

