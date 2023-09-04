Talenom Plc, Press release 4 September 2023 at 10:00 EEST

Talenom establishes companies free of charge to celebrate national entrepreneur’s day

Talenom now makes it easy to start as an entrepreneur. In honour of the Finnish entrepreneur’s day, Talenom sets up companies free of charge. In addition, Talenom offers new companies financial management and banking services free of charge for three months.

“Many people dream of being an entrepreneur, but taking the first step can seem difficult. At present, for example, opening bank accounts and their high costs cause problems for businesses. We want to help new entrepreneurs get started,” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, Talenom’s CEO.

Talenom’s offer applies to all new entrepreneurs who contact us during the Entrepreneur Week. The offer is a gesture of good will from Talenom to support entrepreneurship, and it does not oblige new entrepreneurs to anything. Is the offer too good to be true?



“Talenom has advocated entrepreneurship for over 50 years. This is a natural way for us to encourage Finnish entrepreneurs,” Huhtala says. “During an economic recession, many industries need to solve issues more efficiently or even in completely new ways. The winners are often new, innovative players. That makes this the right time to become an entrepreneur.”

The national entrepreneur’s day has been celebrated in Finland since 1997 and is celebrated annually on 5 September. The purpose of the day is to remind how important companies are to society and increase the appreciation of entrepreneurs’ work.



Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong –average annual net sales growth was around 17% in 2005-2022. Talenom’s net sales were approximately EUR 102 million in 2022, and at the end of the year the company employed over 1,300 people in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/fi