Global Aquafeed Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Breakdown by Fish, Crustaceans, and Mollusks, Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Additives

The global aquafeed market is on a trajectory to achieve remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 88.0 billion by 2028 from USD 61.8 billion in 2023, with a robust CAGR of 7.3%

This comprehensive report delves into the dynamics of the commercial aquafeed sector, meticulously excluding farm-made aquafeed from the scope of study. With the world's appetite for seafood surging due to factors like population growth, improved disposable incomes, and evolving dietary preferences, the demand for aquaculture is witnessing an exponential upswing.

The expansion of aquaculture, which involves the cultivation of fish and aquatic organisms, is driven by the global clamor for seafood. Essential to this burgeoning industry is aquafeed, an indispensable resource that fuels the development and well-being of farmed aquatic organisms. As the clamor for seafood reverberates, the demand for aquafeed intensifies, underscored by its pivotal role in fostering the growth of aquaculture.

The impetus behind the growth of the aquafeed market is further fortified by the ascending trajectory of worldwide seafood consumption and the escalating consciousness among consumers about the quality of seafood products. With the anticipation of an upswing in per capita income, particularly in emerging economies, the aquaculture and aquafeed industries are primed for expansion.

However, as the market embarks on this journey of growth, it faces the challenge of escalating raw material costs. The majority of high-quality aquafeed relies on fish meal and fish oil, which are susceptible to cost fluctuations.

By ingredients, fish meal segment is projected at a fastest during the forecast period

Fishmeal is prepared by using wild-caught and small marine fish, which contain a high percentage of bones and oil. It is unsuitable for human consumption. It typically contains 60% to 72% protein; 5% to 12% fat; and a high content of EPA and DHA fatty acids more commonly referred to as Omega-3, vitamins, and minerals.

The use of fishmeal in the diet of aquatic animals improves the overall efficiency of the feed and improves their growth, palatability, nutrition uptake, digestion, and absorption, thus driving the demand for fish meal in aquafeed market.

By form, the dry segment is projected fastest during the forecast period

The feed for fish is most commonly available in the form of pellets or granules, and usually contains moisture of approximately 7%-13%. Most aquafeed manufacturers adopt the use of the dry form of feed due to its free-flowing structure and ability to provide consistency. Dry feed has superior feed conversion ratios, which means that aquatic animals use the nutrients in the diet more effectively.

As a result, the aquaculture species may perform better overall and grow at higher rates while spending less on feed. Companies are also coming up with new product launches, such as, in April 2023, MiAlgae, Scottish biotech company, launched NutrAlgae, an omega 3 powder which is a nutritious feed ingredient.

It can be used as fish feed and pet food ingredient. The product has a high concentration of DHA and other oils. This is allowing new ingredient-based products thus driving the aquafeed market.

By species, the fish segment is projected fastest during the forecast period

The oldest and most popular type of aquaculture, or cultivation of aquatic animals, is fish farming. Fish-focused aquafeed is in high demand due to the vast farming of fish species like salmon, tilapia, carp, and catfish over a long period of time.

In addition, fish are highly prized for the nutrients they contain, particularly the omega-3 fatty acids and premium protein. Due to this, there is a substantial market demand for farmed fish for both home and international use. Aquaculture producers depend on nutrient-balanced and species-specific aquafeed formulations to promote the development, health, and quality of farmed fish in order to meet this demand.

By lifecycle, grower segment is projected in fastest during the forecast period

Proteins are an important requirement for the growth of fish. The protein requirements are generally higher for fish, which are smaller in size and are at the early stages of life.

As the fish grows larger, the protein requirements are usually lower. For optimum growth and development, small fish, such as fingerlings or juvenile fish, have nutritional needs. Grower feeds are designed to suit the nutritional requirements of small fish by delivering a well-balanced mix of proteins, carbs, fats, vitamins, and minerals. These feeds are made to promote the juvenile fish's skeletal development, overall wellbeing, and healthy growth.

The nutritional requirements of small fish alter as they mature and develop to bigger sizes. By offering proper nutrient profile for their intermediate growth stages, grower feeds assist in bridging the nutritional gap between starter feeds and adult feeds. They act as a transitional diet that gets the fish ready for their eventual switch to adult feeds, which have various nutrient profiles.

By additives, amino acids segment is projected in fastest during the forecast period

Amino acids are important in animal nutrition and are the building blocks of protein, which play an essential role in the growth, production, and overall maintenance of aquatic animal health. They provide the energy required for the growth of muscles and bones for muscle movement, digestion, and blood circulation.

Amino acids are essential for the effective utilization of other nutrients, including fats and carbs. Lack of certain amino acids in the diet could interfere with the metabolism and absorption of nutrients, thereby reducing feed efficiency and nutrient utilization. The optimization of nutrient utilization and the improvement of feed conversion into biomass are both aided by the supplementation of the lacking amino acids.

Methionine, lysine, tryptophan, and threonine are the four types of amino acids widely used in animal feed. Tryptophan regulates the immune system, maintains health, increases appetite, and improves the growth rate and efficiency of feed.

Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region includes countries such as China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The region also accounted for the largest share of 63.5% in the global aquafeed market in 2022. According to a report published by FAO in 2022, Asia continued to dominate the global aquaculture production, with the production share of 70% in 2020, which is followed by Americas accounting 12% and then Europe having the share of 10%, and the rest of the aquaculture production is contributed by Africa and Oceania.

China remained the major producer with a share of 35% of the total output. The expansion in the global aquaculture is also attributed to the large fishing fleet that Asian countries have, which is about two-thirds of the global total. Therefore, the expansion of the aquaculture sector in Asia Pacific drives the demand for aquafeed.

The region has a significant share in global aquaculture production, and as the industry grows, there is a greater need for high-quality and sustainable aquafeed, which is anticipated to drive the aquafeed market in the region.

Premium Insights

Increasing Trade of Seafood to Propel Market Growth

China Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

Grower Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Dry Form Dominated Market in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Aquaculture Industry

Rise in Seafood Trade to Propel Demand

Increase in Consumption of Fish

Restraints

Lack of Awareness About Modern Feeding Methods in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Growth in Support from Governments

Development of Innovative Products as Source of Protein

Challenges

Growth in Environmental and Human Health Concerns

Disease Outbreaks and Disease Prevention Measures

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Procurement

Manufacturing/Production

Distribution

Marketing and Sales

End-user

Ecosystem Map

Aquafeed Market: Ecosystem View

Aquafeed Market Map

Upstream

Aquafeed Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

Academia and Research Institutes

Downstream

Retailers and Distributors

Case Study

Avanti Feeds Limited: Revolutionizing Aquafeed Industry in India

Revolutionizing India's Aquafeed Industry: Avanti Feeds Limited's Collaborative Approach and Technological Advancements

Company Profiles

Key Players

ADM

Cargill, Incorporated

Ridley Corporation Limited

Nutreco

Alltech

Purina Animal Nutrition

Adisseo

Aller Aqua A/S

Biomin

Biomar

Norel Animal Nutrition

Avanti Feeds Limited

De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V

Novus International

Biostadt India Limited

Other Players/Startups/Smes

The Waterbase Limited

Marubein Nisshin Feed Co., Ltd

Marvesa

Beneo

Japfa Comfeed

Cpf plc

Growel Feeds

Sonac

Kent Feeds

Lifecircle Nutrition

