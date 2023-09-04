Festi hf.: Buyback program week 35

In week 35 2023, Festi purchased in total 48,860 own shares for total amount of 9,145,032 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|35
|30.ágú
|12:23:54
|432
|186,5
|80.568
|35
|31.ágú
|15:17:29
|40.000
|187
|7.480.000
|35
|1.sep
|10:19:01
|3.060
|188
|575.280
|35
|1.sep
|13:22:17
|990
|188
|186.120
|35
|1.sep
|15:29:31
|4.378
|188
|823.064
|48.860
|9.145.032
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 8,910,813 own shares or 2.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 959,673 own shares for 184,909,927 ISK and holds today 8,959,673 own shares or 2.87% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).