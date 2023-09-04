Festi hf.: Buyback program week 35

In week 35 2023, Festi purchased in total 48,860 own shares for total amount of 9,145,032 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 35 30.ágú 12:23:54 432 186,5 80.568 35 31.ágú 15:17:29 40.000 187 7.480.000 35 1.sep 10:19:01 3.060 188 575.280 35 1.sep 13:22:17 990 188 186.120 35 1.sep 15:29:31 4.378 188 823.064 48.860 9.145.032





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 8,910,813 own shares or 2.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 959,673 own shares for 184,909,927 ISK and holds today 8,959,673 own shares or 2.87% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.