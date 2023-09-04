Flash News: OKX Enhances Institutional Trading with Addition of Crypto-Margined Spreads, WebSocket Trading and More Market Options on 'Nitro Spreads'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 4, 2023.



OKX Enhances Institutional Trading with Addition of Crypto-Margined Spreads, WebSocket Trading and More Market Options on 'Nitro Spreads'



OKX today announced several enhancements, including the addition of crypto-margined spreads, to its institutional spread trading tool Nitro Spreads.



WebSocket trading is now also available on Nitro Spreads, enabling users to place an order more quickly than most other platforms that only support REST APIs. This brings Nitro Spreads in line with the high-frequency trading feature sets, such as WebSocket trading, offered by the main OKX exchange.



Additionally, Nitro Spreads now features a wider variety of market options, including spreads on the weeklies and the quarterlies of inverse contracts; spreads on these futures did not exist on OKX before the introduction of Nitro Spreads.



These additions and product improvements mark a step forward for OKX's OTC, futures spreads and options liquidity network, Liquid Marketplace, as it seeks to expand its offerings and capabilities to better serve institutional clients.

Since the launch of Nitro Spreads, OKX has hit a cumulative US$500 million in trading volumes, with some of the biggest trades being in the 100's of BTC and 1,000-2,000 ETH, making it a truly institutional-grade trading platform.



OKX also recently published the first report in its series of institutional market analysis entitled 'How OKX's Nitro Spreads tool can help institutional investors navigate volatile markets,' finding that Bitcoin delivered 98% of its returns for the period on eight total trading days (out of 180) from 1 January to 30 June, 2023 (1H 2023) and underscoring the challenge of timing stable returns. To read the full report, click here.

Available on OKX's Liquid Marketplace, Nitro Spreads is one of the few spread trading tools in the crypto market in which the two legs of a trade are executed simultaneously via the order book, eliminating leg risk between markets. Nitro Spreads is currently available to select institutional traders who apply for early access through this link. In the coming weeks, the feature will be available to all of OKX's institutional clients.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

