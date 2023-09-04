Turkey Restorative Dentistry Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Type, By Restoration Type, By Product, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkey restorative dentistry market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The growth trajectory of the restorative dentistry market is being propelled by a confluence of significant factors. Among these influential drivers are the expanding scope of restorative dentistry applications, marked technological advancements, and the flourishing domain of dental tourism.

These factors synergistically contribute to the market's ascent. Embracing innovation, the field of restorative dentistry continually refines its approaches to ensure optimal outcomes while minimizing associated challenges. Central to its mission is the restoration and replacement of damaged or missing oral structures, encapsulating a range of procedures dedicated to enhancing both dental health and functionality.

The momentum of market growth is further fortified by shifting lifestyles, dietary preferences, and robust investments in the healthcare sector. A growing awareness and embracement of cosmetic dentistry have augmented the demand for restorative procedures. A favorable pricing landscape further bolsters the market's expansion.

Despite these factors, the upward trajectory is tempered by the increasing adoption of routine dental checkups, which holds the potential to moderate the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Growing Applications of Restorative Dentistry



Growing dental aesthetic awareness and acceptance among the masses is the key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Restorative dentistry is used in a variety of tooth repair treatments, such as tooth decay, braces, bridges, implants, caps, and bonding, which is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, baby boomers and the millennial generation are opting for cosmetic dental procedures such as smile restoration, whitening of teeth, and dental implants. Owing to the incidences of plaque and periodontal diseases, the demand for restorative dentistry is increased. Thus, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.



Increasing Dental Tourism to Support Market Growth



The rise in dental tourism due to high quality, long-lasting results, low prices of dental procedures, highly skilled experts, and the use of modern and advanced tools and techniques are driving the growth of the market in Turkey.

The price of dental treatments is the main reason which attracts a significant number of foreigners every year. According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, the city had almost 15 million tourists in 2021, and 300,000 came for dental treatment, which is a huge figure.



Increased Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures



In recent years, technological advancements such as computer-aided implant dentistry, digital dentistry, and CAM/CAD software solutions in the dental industry are augmenting the growth of the market. Owing to these advancements, the success rate of these cosmetic dentistry is rising, which propels the market growth.

These advancements are being made to improve the accuracy of restoration and to become less painful and more efficient. In addition, the use of new equipment and novel materials for dental restorations is producing more natural-looking teeth, which are on the rise these days.

Heavy investments by the public as well as private sectors for the development of new equipment are likely to bolster the growth of the market. For instance, Picasso technology is the most recent and efficient laser equipment used in the treatment of gum diseases in Istanbul.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Turkey restorative dentistry market

3M Turkey

Ivoclar Group

Henry Schein (Turkey)

Straumann Turkiye

Dentsply Sirona Turkey

Zimmer Biomet Tibbi Cihazlar A.S.

AGS Medikal Urunleri Ith. Ihr. Tic. A.S. (Implance Dental Implant System)

Nobel Biocare Turkiye

MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Turkey)

Swiss Medical Implants (Turkey)

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Type:

Anterior

Posterior

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Restoration Type:

Direct

Indirect

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product:

Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment

Others

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Region:

Marmara Region

Central Anatolia

Aegean Region

Mediterranean Region

Black Sea Region

Southeastern Anatolia Region

Eastern Anatolia Region

