Global HDPE Pipe Market Analysis Report 2023-2029 - Eco-Friendly HDPE Pipes Emerge as a Choice to Address Environmental Regulations

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HDPE Pipe Market Factbook (2023 Edition): Analysis by Grade Type (PE63, PE80, PE100, and Others), Diameter Type (Large, Small), By Application, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipe Market is poised for substantial growth within the forecast period, projected to attain a market value of USD 34.9 Billion in 2029, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.25%

The report encapsulates a comprehensive analysis spanning the historical period of 2019-2022, coupled with estimations for the year 2023 and forecasts extending from 2024 to 2029. Demonstrating significant progress at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2019-2022, the Global HDPE Pipe Market, which was valued at USD 20.2 Billion in 2022, is set on a trajectory to reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2029.

The driving forces behind this market growth encompass an escalating demand for water supply and irrigation systems, ongoing infrastructure development initiatives, rapid urbanization, and the imperative to replace aging pipelines. Widely employed across diverse applications such as water supply, gas distribution, sewage systems, agriculture, mining, and industrial processes, HDPE pipes have garnered increasing demand due to their inherent advantages and superior properties vis-à-vis traditional materials like PVC and metal pipes.

Recognized for attributes including high strength, durability, corrosion resistance, chemical resilience, and abrasion resistance, HDPE pipes are notably suited for a wide spectrum of applications encompassing water supply, irrigation, gas distribution, sewage systems, and industrial processes.

The growing infrastructure development activities worldwide are fuelling the demand for HDPE pipes. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and the need for efficient water management systems are driving the installation of new pipelines and the replacement of ageing infrastructure. HDPE pipes offer cost-effective solutions with their lightweight nature, ease of installation, and long service life, making them an ideal choice for infrastructure projects.

Environmental concerns and regulations are playing a crucial role in the increased adoption of HDPE pipes. HDPE is a recyclable material and has a lower carbon footprint compared to other pipe materials. Governments and regulatory bodies are promoting sustainable practices and encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials, which is driving the demand for HDPE pipes. Furthermore, the oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the growth of the HDPE pipe market.

The exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector require reliable and durable piping systems to transport fluids and gases over long distances. HDPE pipes offer excellent resistance to chemicals and provide leak-free performance, making them suitable for demanding oil and gas applications.

Lastly, technological advancements in manufacturing processes have improved the quality and efficiency of HDPE pipes. Advanced extrusion techniques, such as extrusion and cross-link, have enhanced the mechanical properties and performance of HDPE pipes, expanding their application scope.

The driving factors for the HDPE pipe market include the superior properties of pipes, infrastructure development activities, environmental concerns, the oil and gas industry's requirements, and technological advancements. These factors are contributing to the increasing demand for HDPE pipes across various sectors, leading to the growth of the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 20.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2029 34.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Volume (Million Tons).

The report presents the analysis of the HDPE Pipe for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Grade Type (PE63, PE80, PE100, and Others)

The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Application (Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Irrigation, Portable Water, and Others)

The report analyses the HDPE Pipe by Diameter type (Large Diameter Type, Small Diameter type)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Application, Type & by Rated Voltage.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of HDPE Pipe Market

The companies analyzed in the report include

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

JM Eagle

Blue Diamond Industries

United poly Systems

WL Plastics

Lane Enterprises Inc

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Advanced Drainage Systems

Nexam Chemical Holdings AB

Orbia Advance Corporation

Strategic Recommendations

Focus on the upgradation of piping systems

Focus on the APAC region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kd1g6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment