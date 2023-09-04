Global Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Coatings Market Report 2023-2024 & 2034: Beyond Repelling Water - Understanding the Chemistry of DWR Coatings

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Coatings 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the world of DWR Coatings, analyzing their chemistry, properties, application processes, and environmental considerations.

In the ever-evolving landscape of surface coatings, Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Coatings have emerged as a transformative solution. These coatings create hydrophobic surfaces that possess the unique ability to repel water while allowing the passage of water vapor.

The driving forces behind the growth of DWR Coatings are twofold: the increasing demand for water-resistant fabrics and the imperative to extend the longevity of buildings by preventing water damage and the growth of mold.

Among the various chemistries, fluoropolymers like PTFE stand out for their exceptional water repellency and non-reactive nature, although environmental concerns have paved the way for alternatives such as hydrocarbons, silicones, nanocoatings, bio-based options, and smart coatings.

Notably, textiles represent the largest application segment for these coatings, solidifying their role in diverse industries seeking effective water protection solutions.

Report contents include:

DWR coatings types covered include: Fluoropolymers. Hydrocarbons. Silicones, Silanes, & Siloxanes. Nanocoatings. Hybrid coatings. Bio-based Smart DWR coatings

Limitations of current DWR chemistries.

Market drivers and challenges.

Analysis of markets for DWR coatings including:

Analysis of key market players, textile mills and fabric finishers providing durable water repellent (DWR) treatments.

Global market revenues for DWR Coatings, by chemistry, end-use market and regions, historical and forecast to 2034.

Profiles of 144 chemical manufacturers, product developers, coating producers and start-ups.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Technology overview

1.1.1 PFCs

1.1.2 PFC-Free

1.2 Properties and performance metrics

1.3 Initiatives by outdoor clothing companies to phase out PFCs

1.4 Key chemistry types

1.4.1 Fluoropolymers

1.4.1.1 PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene)

1.4.1.1.1 Chemical Structure

1.4.1.1.2 Properties

1.4.1.1.3 Application Process

1.4.1.1.4 Environmental Concerns

1.4.1.2 Fluorinated acrylates/methacrylates

1.4.1.3 Shorter-chain fluorotelomer-based polymers

1.4.1.4 Branched fluoropolymers

1.4.1.5 Plasma-induced grafting

1.4.2 Hydrocarbons

1.4.2.1 Paraffins

1.4.2.2 Polyurethanes

1.4.3 Silicones, Silanes, & Siloxanes

1.4.3.1 Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)

1.4.3.2 Modified silicones

1.4.3.3 Block copolymers

1.4.4 Nanocoatings

1.4.5 Hybrid coatings

1.4.5.1 Types

1.4.6 Bio-based

1.4.6.1 Wax emulsions

1.4.6.2 Aliphatic polyesters

1.4.6.3 Chitosan

1.4.6.4 Protein-based

1.4.6.5 Plant-derived C6, C8, and C10 chemistry platforms

1.4.6.6 Lignin-derived polymers

1.4.6.7 Nanoscale citrus-derived

1.4.7 Smart DWR coatings

1.4.7.1 Temperature-responsive DWR coatings

1.4.7.2 pH-responsive DWR coatings

1.4.7.3 Light-responsive DWR coatings

1.4.7.4 Self-healing DWR coatings

1.4.7.5 Conductive DWR coatings

1.5 Limitations of current DWR chemistries

1.6 Improving durability and repellency performance

2 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR DURABLE WATER REPELLENT (DWR) COATINGS

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market challenges

2.3 Markets for DWR coatings

2.3.1 Outdoor apparel

2.3.1.1 Market overview

2.3.1.2 Applications

2.3.2 Fashion apparel

2.3.3 Performance footwear

2.3.4 Workwear

2.3.5 Medical wear

2.3.6 Military apparel

2.3.7 Upholstery

2.3.8 Awnings, tents, and bags

2.3.9 Transportation

2.3.10 Building & Construction

2.3.11 Electronics

2.3.12 Industrial coatings

2.4 Key players

2.5 Global market for DWR Coatings

2.5.1 By chemistries

2.5.2 By end-use market

2.5.3 By region

3 COMPANY PROFILES (144 company profiles)

4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.1 Aims and objectives of the study

5 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M

Abrisa Technologies

Accucoat, inc.

Aculon, Inc.

Actnano, Inc.

Adaptive Surface Technologies, Inc.

Advenira Enterprises, Inc.

AKALI Technology

AkzoNobel

Albert Rechtenbacher GmbH

Alchemy

Alexium, Inc.

AM Technology Ltd.

Amphico

Applied Nanocoatings, Inc.

Applied Nanotechnologies S.L.

Applied Thin Films, Inc

Archroma

Artekya

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.

Biocoat, Inc

Cabot Corporation

Carbon Gates Technologies LLC

C-Bond Systems

Celanese Corporation

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

CHT/Bezema

Cidetec

Cleancorp Nanocoatings

Clearbridge Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Cotec GmbH

Crossroads Coatings

Cytonix LLC

Dab FLow Nanotechnology

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Diamon-Fusion International, Inc.

Dimpora

Dow Chemical

Dow Corning

Dropwise Technologies Corporation

Dry Surface Technologies LLC

DSP Co., Ltd.

DuPont Chemicals

Ecology Coatings LLC

Dystar

Earthodic

Elkem

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Europlasma NV

Eurama Corporation

Few Chemicals GmbH

Flite Material Sciences

Formacoat

Funzionano AS

Future Nanocoatings

Gaematech

GBneuhaus GmbH

Graphene Innovation & Technologies (GIT)

Granbio Technologies

GrapheneCR

Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.

Greenspend

Green Theme Technologies, Inc.

Haglofs

HeiQ Materials AG

Hitachi Chemical

HzO, Inc.

Huntsman

Hygratek, LLC

iFyber, LLC

Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc (ISurTech)

Integrated Surface Technologies, Inc.

Integricote

Interlotus Nanotechnologie GmbH

ISTN, Inc.

Kiss Polymers LLC

Liquiglide, Inc.

Liquipel, LLC

LJ Specialties

Lofec Nanocoatings

Lotus Applied Technology

Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.

Luna Innovations

Maeda-KougyouCo, Ltd.

Mavro

miDori

Milliken & Company

MTIX LTD

Muschert

MVX Protex

Nanex Company

NanoCover A/S

Nanofilm, Ltd.

Nano Graphene, Inc.

Nanogate AG

Nanohmics

Nanohydrophobics, Inc.

NanoLotus Scandanavia Aps

Nanomembrane

NanoPhos SA

NanoPhyll, INc.

Nanopool GmbH

Nanosonic, Inc.

Nanotech Surface Company

Nano-Tex, Inc.

NanoTouch Materials, LLC

Nano-X GmbH

NascNano Technology Co., Ltd.

NBD Nanotechnologies

Nanto Protective Coating

Nelumbo

Neverwet LLC

NICCA Chemical

NIL Technology ApS

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Oceanit

Opticote Inc.

Optics Balzers Ag

Optitune Oy

Organiclick AB

P2i Ltd.

Philippi-Hagenbuch, Inc.

qLayers

Reactive Surfaces, LLP

Rudolph Group

Saint-Gobain Glass

Schoeller Textil AG

Schott AG

Sciessent

Shin-Etsu Silicones

Shaw

Sketch Co., Ltd.

Sono-Tek Corporation

Surfactis Technologies SAS

Surfatek LLC

Swift Coat, inc

Sympatex

Tata Steel

TEC10-9

Texchem

TopChim NV

Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc.

Zixilai Environoment

