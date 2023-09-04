Global Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Coatings Market Report 2023-2024 & 2034: Beyond Repelling Water - Understanding the Chemistry of DWR Coatings

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Coatings 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delves into the world of DWR Coatings, analyzing their chemistry, properties, application processes, and environmental considerations.
In the ever-evolving landscape of surface coatings, Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Coatings have emerged as a transformative solution. These coatings create hydrophobic surfaces that possess the unique ability to repel water while allowing the passage of water vapor.
The driving forces behind the growth of DWR Coatings are twofold: the increasing demand for water-resistant fabrics and the imperative to extend the longevity of buildings by preventing water damage and the growth of mold.
Among the various chemistries, fluoropolymers like PTFE stand out for their exceptional water repellency and non-reactive nature, although environmental concerns have paved the way for alternatives such as hydrocarbons, silicones, nanocoatings, bio-based options, and smart coatings.
Notably, textiles represent the largest application segment for these coatings, solidifying their role in diverse industries seeking effective water protection solutions.
Report contents include:
- DWR coatings types covered include:
- Fluoropolymers.
- Hydrocarbons.
- Silicones, Silanes, & Siloxanes.
- Nanocoatings.
- Hybrid coatings.
- Bio-based
- Smart DWR coatings
- Limitations of current DWR chemistries.
- Market drivers and challenges.
- Analysis of markets for DWR coatings including:
- Analysis of key market players, textile mills and fabric finishers providing durable water repellent (DWR) treatments.
- Global market revenues for DWR Coatings, by chemistry, end-use market and regions, historical and forecast to 2034.
- Profiles of 144 chemical manufacturers, product developers, coating producers and start-ups.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Technology overview
1.1.1 PFCs
1.1.2 PFC-Free
1.2 Properties and performance metrics
1.3 Initiatives by outdoor clothing companies to phase out PFCs
1.4 Key chemistry types
1.4.1 Fluoropolymers
1.4.1.1 PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene)
1.4.1.1.1 Chemical Structure
1.4.1.1.2 Properties
1.4.1.1.3 Application Process
1.4.1.1.4 Environmental Concerns
1.4.1.2 Fluorinated acrylates/methacrylates
1.4.1.3 Shorter-chain fluorotelomer-based polymers
1.4.1.4 Branched fluoropolymers
1.4.1.5 Plasma-induced grafting
1.4.2 Hydrocarbons
1.4.2.1 Paraffins
1.4.2.2 Polyurethanes
1.4.3 Silicones, Silanes, & Siloxanes
1.4.3.1 Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS)
1.4.3.2 Modified silicones
1.4.3.3 Block copolymers
1.4.4 Nanocoatings
1.4.5 Hybrid coatings
1.4.5.1 Types
1.4.6 Bio-based
1.4.6.1 Wax emulsions
1.4.6.2 Aliphatic polyesters
1.4.6.3 Chitosan
1.4.6.4 Protein-based
1.4.6.5 Plant-derived C6, C8, and C10 chemistry platforms
1.4.6.6 Lignin-derived polymers
1.4.6.7 Nanoscale citrus-derived
1.4.7 Smart DWR coatings
1.4.7.1 Temperature-responsive DWR coatings
1.4.7.2 pH-responsive DWR coatings
1.4.7.3 Light-responsive DWR coatings
1.4.7.4 Self-healing DWR coatings
1.4.7.5 Conductive DWR coatings
1.5 Limitations of current DWR chemistries
1.6 Improving durability and repellency performance
2 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR DURABLE WATER REPELLENT (DWR) COATINGS
2.1 Market drivers
2.2 Market challenges
2.3 Markets for DWR coatings
2.3.1 Outdoor apparel
2.3.1.1 Market overview
2.3.1.2 Applications
2.3.2 Fashion apparel
2.3.3 Performance footwear
2.3.4 Workwear
2.3.5 Medical wear
2.3.6 Military apparel
2.3.7 Upholstery
2.3.8 Awnings, tents, and bags
2.3.9 Transportation
2.3.10 Building & Construction
2.3.11 Electronics
2.3.12 Industrial coatings
2.4 Key players
2.5 Global market for DWR Coatings
2.5.1 By chemistries
2.5.2 By end-use market
2.5.3 By region
3 COMPANY PROFILES (144 company profiles)
4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4.1 Aims and objectives of the study
5 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3M
- Abrisa Technologies
- Accucoat, inc.
- Aculon, Inc.
- Actnano, Inc.
- Adaptive Surface Technologies, Inc.
- Advenira Enterprises, Inc.
- AKALI Technology
- AkzoNobel
- Albert Rechtenbacher GmbH
- Alchemy
- Alexium, Inc.
- AM Technology Ltd.
- Amphico
- Applied Nanocoatings, Inc.
- Applied Nanotechnologies S.L.
- Applied Thin Films, Inc
- Archroma
- Artekya
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.
- Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
- Biocoat, Inc
- Cabot Corporation
- Carbon Gates Technologies LLC
- C-Bond Systems
- Celanese Corporation
- Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
- CHT/Bezema
- Cidetec
- Cleancorp Nanocoatings
- Clearbridge Technologies Pte. Ltd.
- Cotec GmbH
- Crossroads Coatings
- Cytonix LLC
- Dab FLow Nanotechnology
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Diamon-Fusion International, Inc.
- Dimpora
- Dow Chemical
- Dow Corning
- Dropwise Technologies Corporation
- Dry Surface Technologies LLC
- DSP Co., Ltd.
- DuPont Chemicals
- Ecology Coatings LLC
- Dystar
- Earthodic
- Elkem
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Europlasma NV
- Eurama Corporation
- Few Chemicals GmbH
- Flite Material Sciences
- Formacoat
- Funzionano AS
- Future Nanocoatings
- Gaematech
- GBneuhaus GmbH
- Graphene Innovation & Technologies (GIT)
- Granbio Technologies
- GrapheneCR
- Green Earth Nano Science, Inc.
- Greenspend
- Green Theme Technologies, Inc.
- Haglofs
- HeiQ Materials AG
- Hitachi Chemical
- HzO, Inc.
- Huntsman
- Hygratek, LLC
- iFyber, LLC
- Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc (ISurTech)
- Integrated Surface Technologies, Inc.
- Integricote
- Interlotus Nanotechnologie GmbH
- ISTN, Inc.
- Kiss Polymers LLC
- Liquiglide, Inc.
- Liquipel, LLC
- LJ Specialties
- Lofec Nanocoatings
- Lotus Applied Technology
- Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.
- Luna Innovations
- Maeda-KougyouCo, Ltd.
- Mavro
- miDori
- Milliken & Company
- MTIX LTD
- Muschert
- MVX Protex
- Nanex Company
- NanoCover A/S
- Nanofilm, Ltd.
- Nano Graphene, Inc.
- Nanogate AG
- Nanohmics
- Nanohydrophobics, Inc.
- NanoLotus Scandanavia Aps
- Nanomembrane
- NanoPhos SA
- NanoPhyll, INc.
- Nanopool GmbH
- Nanosonic, Inc.
- Nanotech Surface Company
- Nano-Tex, Inc.
- NanoTouch Materials, LLC
- Nano-X GmbH
- NascNano Technology Co., Ltd.
- NBD Nanotechnologies
- Nanto Protective Coating
- Nelumbo
- Neverwet LLC
- NICCA Chemical
- NIL Technology ApS
- NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
- Oceanit
- Opticote Inc.
- Optics Balzers Ag
- Optitune Oy
- Organiclick AB
- P2i Ltd.
- Philippi-Hagenbuch, Inc.
- qLayers
- Reactive Surfaces, LLP
- Rudolph Group
- Saint-Gobain Glass
- Schoeller Textil AG
- Schott AG
- Sciessent
- Shin-Etsu Silicones
- Shaw
- Sketch Co., Ltd.
- Sono-Tek Corporation
- Surfactis Technologies SAS
- Surfatek LLC
- Swift Coat, inc
- Sympatex
- Tata Steel
- TEC10-9
- Texchem
- TopChim NV
- Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc.
- Zixilai Environoment
