Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs (Electric, Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

The global ophthalmic examination chairs market is on track to achieve a substantial size, projected to reach USD 139.67 million by the year 2030

This growth trajectory is characterized by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.91%, a trend largely influenced by the escalating prevalence of eye-related diseases. As instances of pediatric eye disorders continue to rise, there is a corresponding surge in the number of eye examinations conducted within hospital settings.

This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ophthalmic examination chairs. Particularly significant are the cases of pediatric eye disorders that tend to affect children with specific medical conditions like Down syndrome, preterm birth, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and neurofibromatosis, or those with a familial history of amblyopia, retinoblastoma, strabismus, congenital cataracts, or glaucoma.

Moreover, numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations have embarked on initiatives to heighten awareness about the importance of adopting routine eye screening practices. In countries such as India, government sponsorship of eye screening programs within schools, coupled with the provision of free ocular surgeries when necessary, has contributed to a growing awareness among the populace.

This trend was exemplified by Goa, India, where over 2 lakh students received free ophthalmic examinations as part of a government-sponsored initiative. With more widespread eye screenings anticipated across the nation, the demand for ophthalmic examination chairs is poised for a significant upswing.



Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the electric segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.11% in 2022, as such chairs develop a comfortable environment for the patient, are simple to convert to the supine position, and give a single platform for use before and after surgery

Based on section, the 3-section segment dominated the market with a share of 41.34% in 2022, due to the availability of various features and adjustments in 3-section chairs

Based on end-use, the hospital's segment dominated the market with a share of 33.5% in 2022, owing to the increase in eye infections, which has led to increased hospital visits

North America dominated the global ophthalmic examination chairs industry with a share of 44.49% in 2022, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of vision-related disorders

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $88.93 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.67 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Topcon Corporation

Coburn Technologies, Inc. ( SDC Technologies, Inc.)

Haag-Streit USA

Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Limited

Mid Central Medical

AKRUS GmbH & Co. K.G.

Lemi MD (Brusaferri & C. srl.)

Bon Optic Vertriebsges.mbH

BTC SRL

Vermund Larsen A/S

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology outlook

2.2.2. Section outlook

2.2.3. End-use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing prevalence of eye disorders

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Rising geriatric population with vision-related diseases

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of awareness about eye infections in developing countries

3.4.2.2. Lack of adoption of advanced ophthalmic examination chairs

3.5. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Electric

4.1.2. Mechanical

4.1.3. Hydraulic

4.1.4. Pneumatic

4.1.5. Others

4.2. Technology Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market by Technology Outlook



Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: Section Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. 2-section

5.1.2. 3-section

5.1.3. 4-section

5.2. Section Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market by Section Outlook



Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.1.3. Specialty Clinics

6.1.4. Others

6.2. End-use Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market by End-use Outlook



Chapter 7. Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2022



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2022



