Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market Report 2023: Autoliv, Continental, Denso, Mitsubishi Electric, and Bosch Among Leading Competitors

Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market to Reach $84.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) estimated at US$58.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$84.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. ADAS & Safety System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$48 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Control & Comfort System segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

The analysis is segmented by various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets. It provides an independent assessment of annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

The analysis is further categorized into different aspects of the Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management market, such as ADAS & Safety System, Body Control & Comfort System, Infotainment & Communication System, Powertrain System, Light Duty Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Construction and Mining Equipment, and Agricultural Tractors.

The tables offer insights into the historical performance, current trends, and future prospects of the Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management market across various geographic regions and sectors.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $58.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



