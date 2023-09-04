SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 35

In week 35 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,242,000 own shares for total amount of 16,781,450 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|28.8.2023
|09:54:47
|127,000
|13.45
|1,708,150
|29.8.2023
|10:35:33
|294,000
|13.3
|3,910,200
|31.8.2023
|09:41:33
|398,000
|13.7
|5,452,600
|1.9.2023
|11:03:03
|250,000
|13.5
|3,375,000
|1.9.2023
|12:46:10
|173,000
|13.5
|2,335,500
|Total
|1,242,000
|16,781,450
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 6,193,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 7,435,275 own shares for 100,665,406 ISK or 0.384% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is