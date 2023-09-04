Global B2C Legal Services Market Report 2023: Leading Competitors include Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, DLA Piper, Latham & Watkins

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2C Legal Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for B2C Legal Services estimated at US$153.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$203.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The B2C Legal Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Market Scope

The analysis is segmented by various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World markets. It provides an independent assessment of annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

The analysis encompasses both recent and historic data, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the market's past performance and its projected future trends. The 16-Year Perspective table gives insight into the percentage breakdown of value sales for B2C Legal Services across the specified geographic regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Table 4 presents an overview of the B2C Legal Services market's annual sales in US$ million for the years 2014 through 2030.

This data provides valuable information about the growth and trends in the B2C Legal Services market across different geographic regions over time.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Baker McKenzie

Clifford Chance LLP

DLA Piper International LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $153.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $203.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

