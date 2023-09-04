New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 6G Market: Emerging Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489033/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device, communication infrastructure, end-user, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and their strategies to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global 6G market in 2030 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2040.



Report Includes:

- 32 data tables and 38 additional tables

- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for 6G technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2030 (base year), estimates for 2031, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2040

- Understanding of the upcoming potential for global G6 technology market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for global 6G market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on the device, communication infrastructure (wireless and fixed), end-user, and geographic region

- Discussion of industry growth driving factors, major technology issues and challenges affecting the market for 6G technologies as a basis for projecting demand in the forecast period (2030-2040)

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, emerging technologies related to 6G networks and communication infrastructure, prospects, and contributions to the overall market growth

- Review of the most important advancements in production technologies, with a focus on activities that will contribute to market growth during the next ten years

- Insight into the industry structure for 6G network technologies, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing R&D investments, market growth strategies, and a relevant patent analysis

- Analysis of the key patent grants in the 6G technology, with an understanding of patent development status of key 6G communication technologies and recently granted patents

- Understanding of ESG perspectives on the market for 6G, with emphasis on the impact of ESG factors on performance, current status of ESG, consumer attitudes, and ESG practices followed in 6G market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the surging global demand for 6G infrastructure owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, ongoing research activities, merger and acquisition (M&A) activities, and venture fundings

- Profile descriptions of the leading global corporations, including AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Fujitsu and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



Summary:

In the 6G environment, the digital and physical worlds will fluidly merge to trigger extrasensory experiences.Intelligent information systems will be paired with robust computation skills to make humans infinitely more efficient and reinvent their living style, work culture, and care for the earth.



A 6G network is a cellular network that runs in untapped radio frequencies and employs cognitive technologies such as AI to provide low-latency and high-speed communication at a rate faster than fifth-generation networks.The global 6G market is projected to reach a value of $REDACTEDbillion in 2030 and is anticipated to reach $REDACTED billion through 2040.



The market’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated to grow by REDACTED% over the forecast period, 2031-2040.



Increasing improvements in next-generation networks are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the 6G market.Growing internet usage has led to a sharp rise in information.



All data and information are transmitted through communication networks. 6G is expected to have at least 20 times the wide-area capability of 5G. Furthermore, the 6G user-experienced data rate is expected to exceed 1,000 Mbps, which is ten times faster than the 5G user-experienced data rate. These benefits urge several countries to move towards 6G technology globally. Several countries are launching initiatives to drive 6G development and investing substantial time and money to become leaders in the field. Furthermore, the demand for high bandwidth needed for the smooth functioning of connected devices and advancements in 6G technologies with higher speeds and nationwide coverage are expected to bolster market expansion over the coming years.



This report segments the global 6G market by device, communication infrastructure (wireless and fixed), end-user, and region.



The industrial/commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global 6G market.It is likely to reach a value of $REDACTEDbillion in 2030 and is expected to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2040.



The consumer segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTEDbillion through 2040, up from $REDACTED billion in 2030. 6G technology demand is expected to rise in the post-COVID-19 pandemic over the next couple of years due to the continued emphasis on developing communications infrastructure. Working from home is quickly becoming the new normal. Moreover, as the industrial and consumer gains traction through online consultations, a network design requiring high security and low-latency connectivity is expected to develop across the market segment, which will further drive the market growth.

