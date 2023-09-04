Global Physical Security Services Market Report 2023: Featuring Key Players Axis Communications, Cisco, Genetec and Johnson Controls

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Security Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Physical Security Services Market to Reach $369 Billion by 2030

The global market for Physical Security Services estimated at US$167.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$369 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$122.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Physical Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$84.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

The analysis spans various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets. It offers an independent examination of annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

The analysis focuses on different aspects of physical security services, including categories like Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), Remote Monitoring Services, Physical Security System Integration Services, and end-use industries such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Retail/Commercial, Utilities, and Other End-Use Industries.

Like previous data, this information is segmented into tables, providing insights into trends, growth prospects, and market dynamics within the global physical security services industry across different geographic regions and sectors.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Physical Security Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $167.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $369 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



