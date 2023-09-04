Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

Today, Landsbankinn hf. announced a tender offer to holders of its EUR 300,000,000 0.5 per cent. notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS2121467497) where the aforementioned notes will be offered for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 4 September 2023, including the outcome of the bank’s intended new issuance. The tender offer is made at a fixed price of 97.20.

Further information on the tender offer is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin where the bonds are listed. Subject to certain distribution restrictions, a tender offer memorandum can be obtained from the tender agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited, landsbankinn@is.kroll.com .

Dealer managers are BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.