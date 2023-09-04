New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Diabetes Therapeutics and Diagnostics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04162565/?utm_source=GNW

Companies in the relevant pharmaceutical and medical industries are discussed, with profiles of the leaders and an update on M&A activity.



Five-year global sales forecasts are provided for the leading drug and device categories, and there are country-level breakdowns of the diabetes market.



Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail.The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players.



The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market.



This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data is provided for 2022 as the base year, 2023 and forecast through year-end 2028.



Report Includes:

- 162 data tables and 63 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Understanding of the upcoming market potential for AI in diabetic mellitus management with an emphasis on new products and solutions/platform technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, end user, and geographical region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) on major market dynamics, opportunities and gaps estimating the demand, technology adaptations in diabetes care, industry developments, regulatory dynamics, and the COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, product launches, and other strategic advantages

- Review of key patent grants and patent applications on diabetes therapeutics and diagnostics, and emerging technologies and new developments in this market

- Analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Novo Nordisk, Sanofi S.A., Lilly, Takeda, Danaher Corp., and AstraZeneca



Summary:

Analysis revealed that the fastest-growing market segment is diabetes monitoring devices and accessories, with a predicted CAGR of REDACTED%.Within that segment, the lancets, and devices subsegment has the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of REDACTED%.



The diabetic therapeutics segment has the slowest growth rate, with a CAGR of REDACTED%; within the diabetes therapeutics, the injectable therapy subsegment has the lowest CAGR of REDACTED%.



The global impact of diabetes is expanding, according to the International Diabetes Federation.As of 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, about REDACTED million adults between the ages of 20-79 are living with diabetes.



The total is projected to reach REDACTED million by 2030 and REDACTED million by 2045.



Three-quarters of adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries. Roughly half of all adults with diabetes (about REDACTED million) are undiagnosed.



Globally, diabetes and its complications caused about REDACTED million deaths in 2021.The disease also cost an estimated $REDACTED billion that same year.



Diabetes alone accounts for REDACTED% of global health costs for adults.

