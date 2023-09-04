Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2023: Navigating the Evolving Circulating Tumor Cells Market - Insights and Projections for Enhanced Healthcare

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This groundbreaking study delves into the global landscape of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), offering a panoramic view of the industry's growth trajectory from $9.52 billion in 2022 to $10.71 billion in 2023, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

Global Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities: As the world navigates the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict emerges as a disruptive force with far-reaching implications. Economic sanctions, supply chain disturbances, surging commodity prices, and widespread inflation have rippled across global markets. Amidst these challenges, the circulating tumor cells market is poised for expansion, projected to reach $16.70 billion by 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 11.7%.

Unlocking the Future: Pioneering Product Innovations: Steering the market evolution, key industry players are driving innovation through cutting-edge products. Notably, Menarini Silicon Biosystems unveiled the CellMag CTC Epithelial Cell kit in February 2021, harnessing ferrofluid technology for streamlined enrichment and staining of rare CTCs. This innovative solution not only enhances efficiency but also standardizes sample preparation, bolstering liquid biopsy labs.

In a strategic move, Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired Resolution Bioscience Inc. in April 2021, intensifying its presence in cancer diagnostics. This acquisition amplifies Agilent's offerings, empowering the medical industry with pioneering next-generation sequencing-based oncology solutions.

Global Dynamics: Regional Impacts and Emerging Frontiers: North America emerged as the dominant region in the circulating tumor cells market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a frontrunner in the forecast period. Encompassing Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, the report provides a holistic perspective on regional dynamics.

Fueling Growth: Escalating Cancer Incidence: In an era characterized by escalating cancer rates, the circulating tumor cells market gains momentum as a pivotal ally in early detection and diagnosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores this urgency, citing a staggering 19.29 million new cancer cases in 2020. With an estimated 50.55 million cases projected over five years, the demand for circulating tumor cells intensifies, catalyzing market expansion.

Innovative Solutions Driving Market Evolution: The circulating tumor cells market spans a spectrum of products, including clinical samples, KRT7, PSMA positive cells, and TTF-1 positive offerings. This dynamic sector encompasses services, enhancing value and efficacy throughout the market's value chain.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for circulating tumor cells?

How does the circulating tumor cells market relate to the overall economy, demography, and similar markets?

What forces will shape the circulating tumor cells market's future?

Major Players Shaping Industry Advancements:

Strategic players in the circulating tumor cells market include Precision Medicine Group LLC, Bio-Techne Corporation, BIOCEPT Inc., Creativ MicroTech Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Ikonisys Inc., Qiagen N.V., ScreenCell, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and other esteemed entities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.7 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2cug3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment