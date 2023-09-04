New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vegan Ice cream Market Assessment, By Source, By Category, By Flavor, By Package Size, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488950/?utm_source=GNW



Global Vegan Ice Cream Market size was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2022, expected to reach USD 2.52 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The Global Vegan Ice Cream Market is undergoing a dynamic transformation that is being driven by evolving consumer preferences, heightened environmental awareness, and innovative culinary exploration. A surge in health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers has fueled the demand for plant-based alternatives, propelling the market to new heights. One significant driver of this trend is the Gen Z demographic, which strongly emphasizes sustainable living and ethical consumption. This generation’s inclination towards socially responsible choices has paved the way for creative and diverse vegan ice cream flavors that highlight their willingness to experiment with and explore global cuisines.



Recent developments in the market have witnessed a wave of novel ingredients and flavor combinations that highlight the intersection of culinary traditions and sustainability. The fusion of classic favorites with global inspirations, such as Cardamom Rose Pistachio and Thai Tea Infusion, exemplifies this innovative approach. Notably, a shift towards cleaner labels, organic ingredients, and reduced sugar content is reshaping the landscape, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking guilt-free indulgence.



Furthermore, the convergence of technology and food production has enabled the creation of smoother textures and richer flavors, enhancing the overall consumer experience. As the market expands, collaborations between vegan ice cream manufacturers and renowned chefs and partnerships with local farmers for sourcing premium ingredients foster a vibrant ecosystem of sustainable and gastronomically exciting products. For instance, in 2023, Magnum unveiled a multi-pack collection of mini-sized vegan ice creams, accompanied by an enhanced recipe for its existing vegan core range. These compelling developments provide a dual incentive to acquaint the taste buds with the world of non-dairy options in the Veganuary.



Growing Demand for Exotic and Unique Flavors



The global vegan ice cream market is witnessing a burgeoning demand for exotic and unique flavors, reflecting an evolving consumer palate. This trend is driven by a desire for novel taste experiences that align with diverse cultural influences and adventurous gastronomy. Flavors like Matcha Chai Fusion, Coconut Lychee Serenade, Spiced Mango Tango, and Lavender Blueberry Bliss are gaining prominence for their ability to captivate and intrigue. As consumers seek more than traditional options, this demand underscores the market’s evolution towards offering innovative, globally inspired flavors that cater to an expanding audience of conscientious eaters who seek culinary delight and ethical consciousness in their frozen treats.



For example, during the fully booked 67th Summer Fancy Food Show, the Mochidoki Vegan Passionfruit Mochi Ice Cream clinched the prestigious 2023 Sofi Award for New Product of the Year. At North America’s prime B2B specialty food and beverage exhibition, Mochidoki’s fruity plant-based creation stood out for its exceptional flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient excellence, and innovative nature.



The Rising Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance and Dairy Allergies



The escalating prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies has significantly propelled the growth of the global vegan ice cream market. As more consumers seek alternatives to traditional dairy products, the demand for plant-based options has surged. Vegan ice cream offers a viable solution, catering to those with dietary restrictions while delivering indulgence. This trend has spurred innovation in flavors, textures, and ingredient choices, driving established and emerging players to expand their offerings. The market’s trajectory is expected to remain upwards as health-conscious consumers opt for vegan ice cream as a delicious and inclusive alternative.



The Expansion of Distribution Channels for Vegan Ice cream, Such as Online Retailers



In response to the burgeoning demand for vegan ice creams, the global market has witnessed a significant expansion of distribution channels, notably through the proliferation of online retailers. This digital evolution has redefined accessibility, allowing consumers to explore various plant-based indulgences from the comfort of their homes. Online platforms offer extensive flavors and brands, catering to diverse dietary preferences and fostering a global marketplace for vegan ice cream. This trend empowers small and artisanal producers to reach a broader audience while enabling consumers worldwide to contribute to cruelty-free and delectable vegan ice creams. For instance, in 2023, Italian brands shine with a prestigious award for their amazing plant-based gelato. Valsoia’s Gran Cookie and Sammontana’s Amando top Abillion app, helping users find eco-friendly products. This shows their dedication to delicious flavors and ethical values, confirming their commitment to sustainability.



The Growing Popularity of Vegan Frozen Desserts



The surging popularity of vegan frozen desserts has driven the global vegan ice cream market. As consumer preferences shift towards plant-based options, the demand for delectable alternatives to traditional dairy products has soared. Vegan frozen desserts, spanning various flavors and textures, cater to health-conscious individuals, those with dietary restrictions, and environmentally aware consumers. This trend is intensified by the advancement of ingredients that mimic the creaminess of dairy ice cream and innovative recipes that offer diverse taste experiences. The thriving market for vegan frozen desserts is redefining the dessert landscape, capturing the hearts and palates of consumers worldwide. For instance 2023, Whole Foods Market introduced the 365 Birthday Blondie Almond Milk Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, displaying their commitment to exceptional non-dairy offerings. Infused with birthday blondie essence and crafted from almond milk, it redefines indulgence for a diverse audience. The luscious texture caters to a broad spectrum of consumers seeking top-tier plant-based delicacies and inventive flavors.



Impact of COVID-19



The market experienced a mixed impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. While initial supply chain and retail outlet disruptions affected production and distribution, the market rebounded due to varied factors. With consumers increasingly valuing health and sustainability, the demand for plant-based alternatives surged during the pandemic. Online sales and direct-to-consumer models gained prominence as people sought comfort and indulgence at home. Additionally, the pandemic underscored the importance of ethical choices, driving more individuals to explore vegan options. As the world gradually recovers, the vegan ice cream market is poised for growth, fueled by heightened health awareness, sustainability concerns, and evolving consumer preferences.



Key Player Landscape and Outlook



The market shows a dynamic landscape with key players driving innovation and growth. Leading brands like Ben & Jerry’s continue expanding their plant-based offerings, introducing diverse flavors and premium quality options. Emerging players like Oatly and NadaMoo are capturing attention with unique formulations catering to various dietary needs. The market outlook remains optimistic due to rising health consciousness, ethical consumerism, and environmental concerns. As R&D investments surge, advancements in ingredients and production techniques are anticipated. Collaborations with chefs, sustainable sourcing, and online platforms are set to shape the market’s trajectory, enhancing accessibility, and solidifying the position of vegan ice cream as a compelling and sustainable dessert choice globally.



For instance, in 2023, Häagen-Dazs embraced expansion by introducing new Oat Milk Ice Cream to their vegan lineup. This addition underlines the brand’s commitment to evolving consumer preferences. With a creamy texture derived from oat milk, the innovative offering caters to a broader audience seeking delectable plant-based options, marking a significant stride in the vegan ice cream market.



For instance, in 2022, Sunscoop of Brooklyn successfully secured funding of USD 2 million for their range of allergen-friendly plant-based ice cream. This funding promotes growing investors’ interest in ethical and allergy-conscious food options. Sunscoop’s innovative plant-based ice cream are designed to accommodate various dietary needs, reflecting a rising trend in the industry for inclusive and sustainable frozen treats.

