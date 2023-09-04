New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Alloy Duplex Stainless Steel Market Assessment, By Composition, By End-use Industry,By Region, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488941/?utm_source=GNW



High-alloy Duplex Stainless Steel market size was valued at USD 501.5 million in 2022, which is expected to grow to USD 970.3 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The high-alloy duplex stainless steel market is fueled by several important factors supporting its expansion and widespread use across numerous industries. The material’s exceptional corrosion resistance is one of the main factors, making it ideal for applications in harsh environments like offshore oil and gas platforms, chemical processing facilities, and marine structures. High alloy duplex stainless steel is ideal for load-bearing and structural components in various industries.



High alloy duplex stainless steel is increasingly in demand for vital subsea applications because of the expansion of the oil and gas sector, with a focus on offshore exploration and production. Additionally, duplex stainless steel also finds use in developing sectors like desalination, renewable energy, and waste-to-energy facilities, driving the market forward. High alloy duplex stainless steel is likely to create high demand due to its strong emphasis on meeting difficult environmental conditions and enhancing performance along with the ongoing technological developments and innovations; these factors are further expected to spur the high alloy duplex stainless steel market growth.



Strong Demand from Oil and Gas Industry



Since high-alloy duplex stainless steel can withstand harsh and corrosive conditions in oil and gas transportation and production, the oil and gas industry is one of its significant consumers.



For instance, the construction of the USD 2 billion Vista Pacifico Liquified Natural Gas Plant aims to develop an LNG export terminal in Mexico’s Municipality of Ahome, Topolobampo and is expected to be functional by the end of 2025. Additionally, USD 436 million Alexandroupolis ILNG terminal, which entails building an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis, Greece, and is anticipated to be finished in Q1 2024. Therefore, the demand for high-alloy duplex stainless steel will likely increase due to the expansion of several oil and gas projects globally.



Superior Physical Properties



High alloy duplex stainless steel has greater strength and toughness than conventional austenitic stainless steel. This benefit makes it perfect for use in structural parts and machinery with high mechanical stress.



Due to its excellent corrosion resistance, high-alloy duplex stainless steel is well suited for harsh environments like offshore oil and gas platforms, chemical processing facilities, and marine structures. The expanding demand for corrosion-resistant materials in various industries has significantly influenced this market. For instance, 304 (UNS S30400) Austenitic Stainless Steel has a tensile strength of ~515 MPa (75,000 psi) and yield strength of ~205 MPa (30,000 psi), whereas 2205 (UNS S31803) Duplex Stainless Steel has a tensile strength of ~620 MPa (90,000 psi) and yield strength of ~450 MPa (65,000 psi). This beneficial physical property strengthens the demand for high alloy duplex stainless steel.



Impact of COVID-19



Global supply chains, including those for the production and distribution of high alloy duplex stainless steel and its raw materials, were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic—the supply chain for stainless steel experienced delays and shortages due to factory closures and transportation restrictions. Lockdowns and economic slowdowns decreased demand across various industries, including construction, automotive, and aerospace. The market for stainless steel, including high alloy duplex stainless steel, was weakened by this decline in demand for stainless steel products. The high alloy duplex stainless steel market experienced price volatility during the pandemic because of supply and demand dynamics disruptions.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



Russia was a significant supplier of raw nickel to several countries, mainly Europe. Hence, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the high alloy duplex stainless steel market was substantial. Since several European countries imposed a ban on Russian imports owing to the ongoing conflict, which has tightened the supply situation of stainless steel in those markets. As a result, duplex stainless steel production costs rose in those nations, reducing procurement activity. However, this ongoing conflict led to a global distribution shift of oil and gas, which involved new offshore construction and pipelines, raising the demand for high alloy duplex stainless steel.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



Major High alloy duplex stainless steel market players are strengthening their market positions through expansion strategies, which entail the creation of new sites to meet expanding demand and take advantage of openings in the market.



For instance, the Materials de Mexico division will have a new location in San Luis Potos as ThyssenKrupp Materials Services continues to grow in North America. The business spending was around USD 37 million in central Mexico during September 2022. This expansion of ThyssenKrupp, one of the major suppliers of high alloy duplex stainless steel, is expected to impact the North American region significantly.



The high alloy duplex stainless steel market is expanding steadily and has a bright future. Due to the material’s exceptional qualities, such as its strength, corrosion resistance, and cost-effectiveness, which make it highly suitable for various applications across multiple industries, this market is experiencing rising demand. The demand for corrosion-resistant and high-performance materials like duplex stainless steel is still being driven by sectors like oil and gas, chemical processing, desalination, and infrastructure development. Additional opportunities for market expansion are emerging because of ongoing improvements in manufacturing techniques and the creation of new duplex stainless-steel grades with improved properties.

