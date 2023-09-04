Portable Wind Turbine Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 303.7 million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 2.2% Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global portable wind turbine market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 303.7 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for portable wind turbines is expected to close at US$ 299.1 million.



Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is fragmented, with the presence of a few leading players that control the majority of the portable wind turbine market share. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global portable wind turbine market report:

Bergey Windpower

Endurance Wind Power

Leclanché

Northern Power Systems

QuietKat

Windy Nation

Key Developments in the Portable Wind Turbine Market

Anker, a prominent brand in portable power solutions, has been actively developing and marketing portable wind turbines that cater to outdoor enthusiasts. Their recent developments have included designing turbines with better power generation capabilities and improved durability for use in rugged outdoor environments.

WindPax specializes in ultra-portable wind turbines. They have been working on designs that are extremely lightweight and compact, making them ideal for backpacking and camping. Their recent developments have focused on maximizing energy capture in low to moderate wind conditions.

Turbina Energy, a startup in the portable wind turbine sector, has been developing turbines that are both portable and easy to install. Their recent efforts have focused on enhancing the user-friendliness of their products, making them accessible to a broader audience.



The rise in demand for renewable energy sources and growing concerns about climate change are expected to drive the market demand. The growing popularity of off-grid living is expected to boost the portable wind turbine market growth as the portable turbine provides reliable power in remote locations where traditional grid connections are either absent or impractical.

Portable wind turbines are a clean and efficient way to generate electricity, and they are therefore well-suited to meet the growing demand for renewable energy. Thus with the growing need to reduce environmental impact, the demand for portable wind turbines is expected to rise during the forecast period.

The demand for portable wind turbines has increased with the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities such as camping, hiking, and boating as electronic devices and power appliances can be charged while enjoying nature, extending the duration and comfort of their trips.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the portable wind turbine market was valued at US$ 297.2 million

Based on axis type, the horizontal axis wind turbine segment is likely to dominate the global industry in the near future as is more efficient than vertical axis wind turbines (VAWTs) in most wind conditions, and they are also easier to maintain.

Based on application, on-grid segments are expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period



Portable Wind Turbine Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Portable wind turbines are expected to gain more popularity in the near future as many people looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact.

Portable wind turbines reduce the concern about power outages, these turbines can provide a reliable source of power, even if the grid goes down

Increasing technological innovations in portable wind turbine design and efficiency are enhancing their appeal. Lightweight materials, compact designs, and improved energy capture mechanisms are making these turbines more efficient and user-friendly, further driving adoption.

Availability of portable wind turbines in various sizes and configurations, allowing consumers and businesses to choose solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Portable Wind Turbine Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global industry in the near future. The rise in demand for renewable energy sources in the region is augmenting portable wind turbine market growth. Increase in governmental investment in renewable energy sources is also fueling market statistics in the region.

Increase in governmental investment in renewable energy sources is also fueling market statistics in the region. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the portable wind turbine market. The increasing environmental awareness and a commitment to reducing carbon emissions drive the demand for eco-friendly power solutions. Increasing focus on portable wind turbines designed for wilderness and off-grid applications, in countries like the United States & Canada, boost the market demand

Portable Wind Turbine Market – Key Segments

Axis Type

Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine

Vertical Axis Wind Turbine

Application

On-grid

Off-grid

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



