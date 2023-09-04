Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 28, 2023 to Friday September 1, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)443,319 6,818,063,471
28 August 202357012,839.07027,318,270
29 August 202356012,927.41077,239,350
30 August 202356012,974.07147,265,480
31 August 202356012,804.01797,170,250
1 September 202361012,620.70497,698,630
Total 28 August -1 September 20232,860 36,691,980
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,03412,829.367338,924,301
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)109,595 1,366,914,512
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)449,213 6,893,679,751
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,850,339 29,692,223,425
28 August 20232,27613,046.460929,693,745
29 August 20232,23513,124.140929,332,455
30 August 20232,23513,175.751729,447,805
31 August 20232,23513,126.879229,338,575
1 September 20232,43512,829.318331,239,390
Total 28 August – 1 September 202311,416 149,051,970
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,15213,056.4193119,492,349
Bought from the Foundation*2,88513,056.454737,667,872
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)436,099 5,526,493,617
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,873,792 29,998,435,616

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 189,991 A shares and 807,750 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.68% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4. September 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

