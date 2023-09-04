Calcium Carbonate Market revenue to surpass USD 34 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium carbonate market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~ 6 % from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 34 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 20 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the sector is set to be dominated by the growth in construction activities. For instance, it has been projected that 3,500 new structures are expected to be constructed each day by construction workers by the year 2050, globally. Hence, the use of calcium carbonate is growing in the construction industry since concrete's slump rate and rate of cure are both accelerated by calcium carbonate.

Additionally, calcium carbonate strengthens concrete's permeability and contributes to smoother surfaces by minimizing porosity and air voids. Furthermore, cement industries contribute between about 7 and approximately 9% of the world's anthropogenic CO2 emissions, and by 2050, worldwide cement production is expected to reach more than 5 billion metric tons. Hence, this has further boosted concern all over the world. As a consequence, the adoption of calcium carbonate is on the rise since it has a huge contribution to reducing carbon emissions.





Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The plastics segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at the highest rate

Increasing Production of Paper across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Approximately 299 million tons of paper all over the world are produced every year. In the alkaline papermaking technique, calcium carbonate is used as a filler material in the paper mill. Although kaolin was the material of choice during the initial stages of papermaking, calcium carbonate now dominates other filler materials used in papermaking. The need for brighter and heavier paper is the primary factor in calcium carbonate's popularity. Paint characteristics including opacity (covering power), wear resistance, and shine can all be dramatically improved by calcium carbonate.

Industrial coatings are typically employed as a kind of durability-focused protection against potentially harmful environmental factors. Alkaline pH and minimal oil absorption are characteristics of natural calcium carbonate. This significant set of characteristics makes primers and primer surfacers great candidates. Calcium carbonate has also become an acceptable ingredient for top or finishing coatings where high sheen and gloss retention are required.

Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Overview

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding demand for ready-to-eat food to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The calcium carbonate market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The retail sale in China of processed food accounted for more than USD 280 Billion by 2020. Additionally, the prevalence of carbon emissions is also high in the region. Therefore, this could be also an important element for the growing use of calcium carbonate, as a large number of environmental applications utilize ground calcium carbonate, a moderately alkaline substance. Furthermore, growing investment in construction projects is also set to dominate the market expansion in this region.

Growing Construction Sector to Propel Growth in the North American Region

The North American calcium carbonate market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The construction sector in North America is experiencing a robust resurgence, with significant investments in infrastructure projects. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending in the U.S. reached USD 1.52 trillion in 2021. Calcium carbonate, as a key ingredient in construction materials like cement, contributes to the durability and strength of structures.

The polymer sector, including plastics, is a significant consumer of calcium carbonate. The trend toward lightweight and sustainable plastics has amplified the demand for calcium carbonate as a filler material, enhancing mechanical properties and reducing plastic content. Calcium carbonate is a versatile ingredient used in pharmaceutical formulations, dietary supplements, and antacids. The increased focus on healthcare and wellness products has driven demand in this segment.

Calcium Carbonate, Segmentation by End Use

Paper

Plastics

Paints

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealants

Building & Construction

Amongst these segments, the plastics segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. This growth of the segment could be attributed to the rise in the use of calcium carbonate in plastic production. The base qualities of polyvinyl chloride are enhanced by calcium carbonate, resulting in better impact resistance as particle sizes decrease and stiffen the polymer matrix.

Additionally, calcium carbonate enhances compounding efficiency by assisting in the dispersion of various additives into the PVC powder mixture and enhances the process by encouraging more homogeneous polymer flow. The packaging sector, a cornerstone of the plastics industry, continues to evolve in response to changing consumer behaviors. The global demand for plastic packaging is projected to reach 182 million metric tons by 2025. Lightweight, durable, and versatile plastics are favored for their ability to protect products, extend shelf life, and enhance portability.

Calcium Carbonate, Segmentation by Product Type

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Amongst these segments, the ground calcium carbonate market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. The utilization of GCC is growing in various applications including rubber, plastic, animal feed, and more. Ground calcium carbonate is frequently employed to boost durability and save costs by substituting or "extending" the use of costly raw materials. It is the appropriate extender or filler due to its low absorption characteristics, availability in a wide range of particle sizes, and ability to take on a vivid color when necessary.

Technological innovations are reshaping plastic manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency, and expanding the range of applications. The adoption of technologies like 3D printing and advanced molding techniques has revolutionized the industry's capabilities.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global calcium carbonate market that are profiled by Research Nester are Imerys S.A., Mississippi Lime Company, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

In Jiangmen, Guangdong in the People's Republic of China, Omya AG and Asia Symbol International Pte Ltd. announced a collaborative investment to manufacture all GCC and PCC requirements for Asia Symbol's uncoated fine paper mills.

Minerals Technologies Inc. declared that it had reached a deal with Zhumadianshi Baiyun Paper Co., LTD ("Baiyun Paper") to construct a 50,000 metric tonne per year satellite precipitated calcium carbonate ("PCC") facility at their paper mill in Suiping County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, China. MTI will be the sole owner of the facility. Early in 2022, the new facility is expected to start operating.

