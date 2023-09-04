The global HVAC Linset market size is estimated to be USD 9.2 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9%

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HVAC Linset Market by Material, End-Use Industry, Implementation & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06093879/?utm_source=GNW

Rising global temperatures and heat islands and growing incomes of people are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers. Major challenges faced by the players in this market are the passive cooling and free cooling solutions and adoption of new refrigerants.

APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for HVAC Linset.The region is witnessing high growth in the HVAC Linset market due to large construction and infrastructure activities being carried out.



The growth of the HVAC Linset market is mainly attributed to the demand from China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.These bustling economies have a lot of potential customers.



In terms of value, North America is expected to lead the HVAC Linset market during the forecast period, owing to the matured market.



Low carbon accounted for the second largest market share amongst other materials in the HVAC Linset market

Low carbon or low carbon steel has the second-largest share in the HVAC Linset market due to its versatility and applicability.Used for seamless tubing in HVAC and refrigeration industries, low carbon steel withstands extreme temperatures, making it ideal for refrigerant transport.



Its prominence is driven by its pivotal role in commercial HVAC systems, its significance in regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the US, and the support of numerous SME steel manufacturers.



The new construction segment is estimated to be the second fastest growing segment in the HVAC Linset market during the forecast period.

The new construction segment is estimated to be the second fastest-growing market in the HVAC Linset industry, driven by its pivotal role in enhancing benefits, comfort, indoor air quality, and energy efficiency.As varied construction projects demand tailored heating and cooling systems, the need for efficient appliances becomes paramount.



Rapid urbanization, economic growth, and technological advancements in emerging regions like APAC, the Middle East, and Africa propel the demand for new construction. Governments’ infrastructural investments and green initiatives further bolster adoption, fostering a smarter and healthier environment through energy-efficient HVAC Linset, amplified by the integration of smart sensors and thermostats.



Asia Pacific has the largest market share the HVAC Linset Market, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific has the largest share in the HVAC Linset market due to robust infrastructural growth, surging urbanization, and expanding manufacturing activities.China’s industrialization and India’s burgeoning middle class contribute to the region’s dominance.



The adoption of advanced VRF systems in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea further strengthens Asia Pacific’s leadership. This region’s market leadership is a result of its diverse growth drivers and strategic market adoption, positioning it at the forefront of the global HVAC Linset industry.



Based on region, Europe is projected to be third fastest growing market in the HVAC Linset market during the forecast period.

Europe estimated to be the third fastest growing HVAC Linset market, fueled by heightened construction activities and the presence of renowned HVAC Linset manufacturers.Prominent European countries like Germany, France, and the UK exhibit consistent consumption trends.



The region’s efficient manufacturing facilities and strategic distribution channels aid in supplying HVAC Linset to key system manufacturers. With a focus on increased residential constructions and supportive government initiatives, Europe is poised for substantial growth in the HVAC Linset industry.





The HVAC Linset market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Daikin (Japan), Haclor (Greece), Hydro (Norway), KME SE (Germany), and Mueller Streamline Co. (US).



