The global automotive HUD market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2023 to USD 2.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.6%

In addition, rising demand for connected vehicles paired with increasing demand for enhanced in-vehicle experience are also major factors expected to drive the market growth.



The windshield HUD segment is estimated to grow at a noticeable CAGR during the forecast period

Windshield HUDs offer more information compared to combiner HUDs, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for windshield HUDs in the near future.Additionally, the integration of augmented reality technology in windshield HUDs is expected to drive the growth of the windshield HUD segment during the forecast period.



By 2028, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for windshield HUDs due to the growing demand for advanced in-vehicle technology in advanced markets such as China and Japan, increasing demand for premium vehicles with advanced in-vehicle safety systems, and a significant installation rate of windshield HUDs in mid-segment vehicles.

2D HUD segment is likely to dominate the automotive HUD market during the forecast period

The 2D HUD segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities in the automotive HUD market during the forecast period. 2D HUDs project real-time information about the vehicle’s speed, upcoming turns, traffic conditions, and relevant warnings, which, in turn, help vehicle owners/drivers stay aware of their surrounding environment and make informed decisions. In addition, 2D HUDs can work in conjunction with various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and safety features, displaying alerts and relevant information from these systems directly to the driver. All these aforementioned parameters are likely to support the revenue growth of the 2D HUD segment during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific shows high growth potential for automotive HUD market

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for automotive HUDs during the forecast period.Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are considered under Asia Pacific for market analysis.



One of the key factors driving the market growth in this region is the large production of passenger vehicles, coupled with the increasing penetration of connected cars and other advanced technologies.China and India are considered manufacturing hubs for the automotive industry.



According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), China and India together produce approximately 30 million vehicles every year.With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for advanced technology associated with vehicles is expected to increase.



This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the automotive HUD market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the automotive HUD market. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Automotive HUD Manufacturers – 60%, OEMs – 20%, and Tier 2 –20%,

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 23%, Manager – 43%, and Executives – 34%

• By Region: Europe – 45%, North America – 30%, and Asia Pacific – 25%

The automotive HUD market comprises major manufacturers such as Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Foryou Corporation (China), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), and Valeo (France), etc.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the automotive HUD market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as HUD type, technology, dimension type, vehicle class, offering, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, propulsion type, level of autonomy, sales channel, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.



This research report categorizes Automotive HUD Market by HUD Type (Windshield HUD, and Combiner HUD), Technology (Conventional HUD and AR-based HUD), Offering (Hardware, and Software), Dimension Type (2D HUD and 3D HUD), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Mid-Segment Cars, Luxury Cars, and Economy Cars), Level of Autonomy (Non-autonomous Cars, Semi-autonomous Cars, and Autonomous Cars), Propulsion Type (ICE vehicles and Electric Vehicles), Sales Channel (OE Fitted and Aftermarket), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World).



The report’s scope covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the automotive HUD market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players provides insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the automotive HUD market.



Competitive analysis of SMEs/startups in the automotive HUD market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive HUD market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, demand for improvement of in-vehicle experience, increasing demand for connected vehicles, steady growth in luxury and high-end car segments, mainly in emerging markets, integration of advanced technologies), restraints (Requirement of greater space in automotive cockpit, lack of luminance & brightness and high-power consumption), opportunities (Increasing demand for semi-autonomous vehicles, rising penetration of electric vehicles, introduction of portable HUDs at lower prices in low and middle car segments, development of comprehensive voice-operated head-up display systems, increasing investment in automotive head-up displays), and challenges (High cost of advanced head-up display systems, required technological update) influencing the growth of the automotive HUD market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the automotive HUD market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the automotive HUD market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive HUD market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Foryou Corporation (China), among others in the automotive HUD market

