Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Size to Surpass USD 46.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5%

Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market size was valued at USD 31.86 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 46.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services, a vital component of the chipmaking process, are experiencing robust demand, as the application scope of electronics continues to expand. This demand is being mainly observed across consumer electronics, automotive, and IT & telecom sectors. Demand for power-efficient devices, portable electronics, cloud-based services, and other digital technologies creates a promising outlook for SATS providers.





Industry Development:

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. unveiled XDFOI - a new line of high-density fanout packaging solutions. These products are reliable, cost-effective, and offer high-integration interconnection of chips to enable cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.





Key Takeaways

Augmented Electrification across Automobiles to Boost Market Demand

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Brighten the Market Prospects

Testing Segment to Portray Highest CAGR owing to Validation of Quality Products

Asia Pacific Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Size in Asia pacific was USD 14.54 Billion in 2020

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market are Ping Amkor Technology (U.S), ASE Group (Taiwan), Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Unisem (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Integra Technologies (U.S.), UTAC (Singapore), Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd (China), King Yuan ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (Taiwan), Chipbond Technology Corporation (Taiwan), GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. Inc. (U.S.), ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan), Walton Advanced Engineering Inc. (Taiwan), Lingsen Precision Industries, LTD. (Taiwan), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd (Taiwan)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 46.24 Billion Base Year 2020 Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market Size in 2020 USD 30.71 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Service type, Application, Geographically





Drivers & Restraints

Expanding Consumer Electronics Sector to Propel SATS Market Forward

Continuous technological developments in the consumer electronics sector, fueled by never-ending consumer expectations, remain the major driver for the global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) market growth. Consumer techs such as smartphones, smart wearables, smart home devices as well as household appliances is experiencing rapid adoption worldwide. Additionally, the rising trend of smart homes and home automation are creating favorable opportunities for SATS companies. This is because these advanced technologies and use-cases require efficient, low-power chips. The aforementioned factors along with the expansion of 5G technology will strengthen the market outlook.





Segmentations:

By Service Type

Assembly and Packaging

Testing

By Application

Communication

Automotive Electronics

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Computing and Networking

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Record Stellar Growth backed by Robust Semiconductor Industry

Asia Pacific generated USD 14.54 billion in terms of annual revenue in 2020 and will continue to dominate Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) market share during the forecast duration. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), about 80% of semiconductor assembly and testing is done in Asian countries. The expanding auto sector in the region along with the proliferating consumer tech sector will drive the regional market.

North America is a highly lucrative market for SATS, led by the presence of some of the world’s major semiconductor manufacturers in the region, especially in the U.S. Meanwhile, the market in Europe will experience notable growth on account of rising 5G adoption.





FAQ’s

How big is the Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market?

Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market size was USD 31.86 billion in 2021

How fast is the Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market growing?

The Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





