The acrylic emulsion market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% from USD 11.5 billion in 2023

Additionally, increasing global population, rising middle-class incomes, and changing consumer preferences for durable goods contribute to the growing demand for acrylic emulsion in automotive sector.



Pure acrylic segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2022.

A pure acrylic emulsion is a premium water-based formulation containing solely acrylic polymers.This specialized emulsion offers exceptional attributes like superior adhesion, durability, and color retention.



It finds pivotal use across industries such as paints, coatings, adhesives, textiles, and more. Renowned for its versatility, a pure acrylic emulsion enables the creation of high-performance products that not only meet stringent quality standards but also align with environmentally conscious practices, making it a preferred choice for businesses seeking top-tier solutions.



Based on region, North America region was the largest market for acrylic emulsion in 2022, in terms of value.



North America plays a pivotal role.With its diverse industries such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and construction, the demand for acrylic emulsions is substantial.



The region’s focus on sustainable practices and compliance with stringent environmental regulations aligns well with the eco-friendly nature of acrylic emulsions.Furthermore, the thriving construction and automotive industries in North America drive the need for high-performance coatings, where acrylic emulsions excel.



The region’s emphasis on innovation and premium quality products further propels the adoption of acrylic emulsions, making North America a significant contributor to the growth and advancements in this market..

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa-5%, and Latin America-5%

The key players in this market are include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Synthomer PLC (UK), Celanese Corporation (US), Avery Dennison (US), Covestro AG (Germany), DIC Group (Japan), Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Mallard Creek Polymers (US) Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan) and The Lubrizol Corporation (US).



