NetBet Partners with R. Franco Digital

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet, a globally renowned online gaming and sports betting operator, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with R. Franco Digital. This collaboration will give NetBet players access to R. Franco’s extensive game content for the first time.



The R. Franco Group has long been a market leader in game development, thanks to their expert game designers and development teams that have developed an extensive library of games including video poker, slots, roulette, plus many more.

NetBet and R. Franco Digital are confident that this partnership will enhance the overall gaming experience for NetBet’s global players. R. Franco’s iconic and award-winning slot games will be available in digital format, including classic hits like Gnomos Respins, Red Mantis, 40 Super 7 plus many more.

NetBet’s PR Manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are delighted to partner with R. Franco Games and bring their award-winning games to our players. Their expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences align perfectly with our own values. We are confident that our players will be thrilled with the addition of their incredible games."

Guillermo Ruipérez, Online Sales Manager at R. Franco, highlights: "NetBet is a trusted name in the industry. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with such a leading operator. We will strive to provide excellent service, and we are confident that our games will bring loads of fun to the players. Exciting new hits are coming! Stay tuned!"

About NetBet.com

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.