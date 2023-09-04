The Wiggles Showcase All Eight Wiggles in New Season of Ready Steady Wiggle!

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to Wiggle! The Wiggles, the world's leading children's entertainment group, are back with an all-new season of their highly acclaimed TV series, Ready Steady Wiggle! Premiering on September 4, Ready Steady Wiggle! 5 can be seen Treehouse and STACKTV.



Anthony, Lachy, Simon, Caterina, Evie, John, Lucia and Tsehay, and all their Wiggly friends of course, return in another 26 episodes of the hit show which is packed full of music, dancing, and plenty of fun for the whole family!

Each episode features new, exciting segments, such as ‘Wiggle and Move’ and ‘Wiggly World of Dance’, which will have audiences wiggling along and keeping active.

There are also plenty of opportunities for growth and development with educational based segments to help children learn through music and play. With over fifty songs and plenty of classics, it’s The Wiggles you know and love back for new adventures in Wiggle Town.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said, "We can’t wait to introduce families to our exciting new season of Ready Steady Wiggle! With eight Wiggles, four male and four female, our cast is gender-balanced to ensure that children can see themselves reflected on screen. With over 50 songs, including brand new tunes and classic favorites, there's plenty of singing and dancing to have audiences Wiggling along!"

Of course, all The Wiggles' friends are there too, including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Paloma the Mermaid, and The Wiggle Town Dancing Water Police.

Ready Steady Wiggle! 5 premieres on Monday September 4th at 9:15am ET on Treehouse and is available to stream live and on demand with STACKTV.

About The Wiggles