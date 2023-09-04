New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Cellulose Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Ether, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Others), By End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489016/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global Specialty Cellulose Market is expected to generate USD 3.28 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 2.2 billion in 2022. A favourable growth element for the global Specialty Cellulose market is the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, growing demand in food and pharmaceuticals, advancements in the textile and apparel industry, and expanding personal care and cosmetic industry. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Specialty Cellulose is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.28%. Technological innovations have improved the efficiency of producing speciality cellulose. Modern production methods, such as advanced pulping techniques and enzymatic treatments, enable manufacturers to produce high-quality speciality cellulose with improved yields and reduced environmental impact.



Cellulose acetate is a versatile material used in various speciality applications, including textiles, films, coatings, and more. In textiles, for instance, speciality cellulose fibers like lyocell are used as substitutes for conventional fibres due to their sustainability and comfort attributes. This expanding application landscape drives the demand for speciality cellulose.



Cellulose acetate’s biocompatibility and moisture management properties make it suitable for medical and healthcare applications. According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Cellulose and its derivatives were the world’s 466th most traded product, with a total trade of USD 6.53 billion in 2021. Between 2020 and 2021 the exports of Cellulose grew by 17%, from USD 5.58 billion to USD 6.53 billion.



Also, as the world seeks alternatives to single-use plastics, speciality cellulose finds a significant application in the packaging industry. Specialty cellulose-based materials can be used to create biodegradable and compostable packaging solutions, meeting the demands for more sustainable packaging options. The European Union’s Single-Use Plastics Directive encourages the use of biodegradable materials, driving the adoption of specialty cellulose-based packaging solutions.



Scope of the Report:



•The report analyses the Specialty Cellulose Market by Value (USD Million).



•The report presents the analysis of the Specialty Cellulose Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



•The report analyses the Specialty Cellulose Market by Product Type (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Ether, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Others).



•The report analyses the Specialty Cellulose Market by End-User (Paper Industry, Electronics Industry, Textile Industry, Aerospace, Others).



•The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



•Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



•The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Borregaard, Bracell, Eastman Chemical Co., Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Sappi Ltd., Georgia-Pacific and Cosmo Specialty Fibers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489016/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________