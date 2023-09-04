New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Cancer Type (NSCLC, Kidney Cancer, Melanoma, Head and Neck, Bladder Cancer, Others), Assay Kit Type, End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489015/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market is expected to generate USD 27.7 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.75 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global PD-L1 Biomarker Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.80%.



PD-L1 is a variety of proteins present on the cell membranes of numerous body cells. Some tumour cells contain a high concentration of PD-L1, which enables them to evade detection and elimination by the immune system. A PD-L1 assay determines the concentration of PD-L1 in cancerous cells.



The rising prevalence of different types of cancer around the world, and especially Lung cancer has been a major driver of the market for PD-L1 biomarker testing. Furthermore, as the demand for effective cancer treatments grows, pharmaceutical companies are driven to develop novel immunotherapies and invest in companion diagnostics such as PD-L1 tests. These tests are essential components of the regulatory approval procedure for novel pharmaceuticals, hence contributing to the expansion of the market. As more individuals are diagnosed with cancer, there has been a rising demand for efficient and targeted treatments, such as immunotherapies.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market by Cancer Type (NSCLC, Kidney Cancer, Melanoma, Head & neck, Bladder Cancer, Other Cancer Types).



• The report analyses the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market by Assay Kit Type (PD-L1 22C3 IHC, PD-L1 28-8 IHC, PD-L1 (SP263), PD-L1 (SP142))



• The report analyses the PD-L1 Biomarker Testing Market by End Use (Research and Development, Diagnostics).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by cancer type, by Assay Kits & by end uses.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include AstraZeneca PLC, Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abcam, Agilent technologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., ACROBiosystems, PerkinElmer Inc., Guardant Health and Quanterix.

