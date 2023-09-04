Tokenization Market Size to Surpass USD 9.82 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6%

Pune, India, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tokenization market size was valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.82 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in their latest report titled "Global Tokenization Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Tokenization is a process where sensitive and important data is transformed by unique identifying symbols, which retain all the important information without leaking or losing data. The market growth is anticipated to rise owing to the reduction in cyber and data fraud.

Key Industry Development:

April 2022: BridgePay Network Solutions, LLC, a payment solutions and gateway provider, is in a partnership with Visa to deliver network tokenization to its users for all card types and brands to all payment processors.

Key Takeaways

Tokenization Market size in North America was USD 0.89 billion in 2022

Growing Digitalization during Pandemic to Propel Market Growth

Rise in Demand for Advanced Payment Security Measures to Foster Market Growth

Increasing Need for Visibility to Resolve Problems to Drive Market Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Tokenization Market are Visa (U.S.), Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.), Mastercard (U.S.), Open Text Corporation (Canada), TrustCommerce (U.S.), American Express (U.S.), Thales (France), TokenEx, Inc (U.S.), Entrust Corporation (U.S.), FIS (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 19.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.82 billion Base Year 2022 Tokenization Market Size in 2022 USD 2.39 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Component, Application, Enterprise Type, End-Users, and Region





Drivers & Restraints:

Increased Use of Digital Payment Methods to Augment Market Growth

The rapid adoption of digital payment methods to boost market development. End-users such as banking & insurance, healthcare, and retail use tokenization to transform confidential data into a unique code, called token, for protection against security breaches owing to the volume of digital payments.

Absence of regulatory clarity and rising cyber frauds to restrict tokenization market growth.





Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application Type

Payment Security

User Authentication

Compliance Management

By Industry

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others (Real Estate, Government, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate the Market Share Owing to Adoption of New Technologies

North America dominated the market share in 2022 owing to the presence of large players in countries such as Canada, Mexico, and U.S., which are rapidly adopting new technologies and are expected to drive the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially at a higher CAGR during the projected period. The regional market is driven by the rising penetration of internet usage, smartphones, and the rapid adoption of advanced payment security technologies.





Quick Buy - Tokenization Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107201





Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players in the Market are Focusing on Various Strategies to Strengthen Market Growth

Key players in the market focus on providing secure solutions and services and flexibility by switching out of data security techniques. Key players in the market include Open Text Corporation, TokenEx, Inc, Fiserv, Inc, and FIS. Hence, the merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and leading investments in device technologies strengthen the position in the market.





FAQs

How big is the Tokenization Market?

The Tokenization Market size was USD 2.39 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 9.82 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Tokenization Market growing?

The Tokenization Market will exhibit a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





