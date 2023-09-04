New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Synthetic, Natural), Polymer (PEEK, PTFE, PHAs, PVC, Others), End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489014/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan, China, South Korea).



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13%. The market is expanding as a consequence of rising consumer awareness of and demand for biocompatible materials used in a variety of applications, including medical devices, drug delivery systems, tissue engineering, and biodegradable packaging. Innovations in polymer science and technology, along with an increasing focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions, are encouraging the creation of novel, biocompatible polymers with improved qualities.



The Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market is expected to generate USD 28.7 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 12.76 billion in 2022. The rising demand for bio-compatible polymers in medical and surgical applications, increased public awareness of the advantages of using biocompatible materials over conventional metals and plastics, and technological developments in the field of biomaterials research are all factors contributing to the expansion of this market. The high cost of R&D operations, however, is in some ways limiting this market’s expansion.



The increasing demand for blood-compatible polymers for drug delivery applications is a significant driver in the growth of the biocompatible polymers industry. Blood-compatible polymers, also known as hemocompatible polymers, are materials that do not trigger adverse reactions or clotting when they come into contact with blood. These polymers are crucial for developing safe and effective drug delivery systems that can circulate within the bloodstream without causing harm to the patient.



The demand for blood-compatible polymers extends to a wide range of drug delivery applications, including cancer treatment, cardiovascular therapies, and treatment of chronic diseases. This diversity of applications contributes to the growth of the bio-compatible polymers industry.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Global Bio-Compatible Polymers Market by Product Type (Synthetic Polymer, Natural Polymer).



• The report analyses the Bio-Compatible Polymers Market by Polymer (Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Other Polymers).



• The report analyses the Bio-Compatible Polymers Market by End-use (Surgical & Medical Instruments, Implants, Drug Delivery, Other End-uses).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Polymer and by End-use.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include BASF, Covestro Group, Avient, Celanese Corporation, DIC Group, Johnson Matthey, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Victrex, Sekisui Chemical.

