Global Automation and Industrial Camera Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Volume (Million Units) and Value, Offering (Hardware, Software), Application, End-Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)

The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Canada, Brazil, Rest of the Americas), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



In value terms, the Global Automation & Industrial Camera Market is expected to generate USD 10.2 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 4 Billion in 2022 and in volume terms, the market is likely to grow from x Million Units in 2022 to x Million Units in 2029. Presently, agriculture farming has been significantly transformed using Automation and industrial Camera. Modern Automation and Industrial Cameras have revolutionized farming practices, leading to improved efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. As a result, agriculture practices are becoming more sustainable and effective.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Automation & Industrial Camera is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5%. The major factor driving the growth of the Global Automation and industrial Camera market is automation, enabled by industrial cameras, which significantly improves operational efficiency and productivity. Automated systems can work around the clock without breaks, leading to increased output and reduced production time.



One of the main drivers of the growth of the market is the shortage of skilled labour. Automation helps address this challenge by handling repetitive, strenuous, or intricate tasks, freeing up human workers for more complex and creative roles. Industrial cameras play a crucial role in quality control by inspecting products and processes with high precision and consistency. Cameras can identify defects, variations, and anomalies that might be missed by human inspectors.



While there are upfront costs associated with implementing automation and industrial camera systems, they often lead to long-term cost savings. Automation reduces labor costs, minimizes errors, and lowers waste, resulting in a favourable return on investment (ROI).



Advances in automation technologies, including robotics, AI, machine learning, and sensor technologies, have expanded the capabilities and applications of automation and industrial cameras. Modern automation systems can be tailored to suit specific industry needs. This flexibility allows businesses to implement solutions that align with their unique requirements. This has pushed the market for automation & industrial cameras in different regions.



The research study also provides a competitive landscape of the leading players in the Global Automation & Industrial Camera including Basler AG, Sony, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, THK Group, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and others. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Automation & Industrial Camera, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Automation and industrial Camera Market by Volume (Million Units).



• The report analyses the Automation and industrial Camera Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Automation & Industrial Camera market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Automation and industrial Camera Market by Offering (Software and hardware).



• The report analyses the Automation and industrial Camera Market by Applications (Quality Assurance and inspection, Measurement, Positioning and guidance, Other Applications).



• The report analyses the Automation and industrial Camera Market by End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and beverage, Medical, and Other End-Use Industries).



• The Global Automation and industrial Camera Market has been analyzed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, and South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by offering, by application, and by end-use industry.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, COGNEX CORPORATION, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Basler AG, Sony, THK Group, Toshiba Teli Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, BAUMER HOLDING AG, Imperx inc.

