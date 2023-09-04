Navigating Change in 2023: China's IC Packaging and Testing Industry's Resilience and Adaptation

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of China IC Packaging and Testing Industry and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) has released its latest statistics indicating the remarkable progress of China's semiconductor industry in 2022, with sales revenue soaring to a staggering 1.2 trillion RMB (approximately US$171.4 billion). The report underscores the significant contributions of the IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing industries, which accounted for 43%, 32%, and 25% of the total sales revenue, respectively.

IC Packaging and Testing Industry's Evolution and Challenges

China's IC packaging and testing industry, an early pioneer in the semiconductor sub-industries, has undergone a transformation over the years. Before 2016, this sector held a dominant position within the semiconductor industry, but it has faced challenges due to the rapid expansion of the IC design and wafer foundry sectors. Despite a decrease in its proportion of China's semiconductor industry revenue, the IC packaging and testing sector remains a vital player in the technological landscape.

Strategic Shift towards Automotive Semiconductors

Amidst challenges posed by strengthened US sanctions on technology, China has strategically shifted its focus towards automotive semiconductors, a move highlighted by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC). The landscape has evolved due to ongoing conflicts and technology-related sanctions, prompting China to explore alternative avenues of growth and innovation.

Key Highlights of the Report

The comprehensive report delves into several critical aspects of China's IC packaging and testing industry:

Development of China IC Packaging and Testing Industry

Market Size and Recent Changes: The report provides insights into the changing market dynamics, exploring shifts in the industry's size and scope.

Regional Distribution of Players: A detailed examination of the geographical distribution of key IC packaging and testing players in China provides valuable insights into the industry's regional concentration.

Development of Major IC Packaging and Testing Players in China

Ranking of Top-10 Chinese Companies: The report ranks and profiles the top-10 Chinese IC packaging and testing companies, shedding light on their market presence and contributions.

Performance of Top-3 Companies: In-depth analysis of the top-3 Chinese IC packaging and testing companies - JCET, Tongfu Microelectronics, and Huatian Technology - offers a comprehensive understanding of their recent performances and strategic directions.

Industry Outlook

Effects of National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund: The report assesses the potential impact of the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund on the growth and innovation within the IC packaging and testing sector.

Impact of US-China Conflict and Decoupling: Ongoing tensions between the US and China have created ripple effects across various industries. This report discusses the potential implications of these conflicts and the resulting decoupling strategies.

Shifting Focus to Automotive Semiconductors: The report explores China's strategic pivot towards automotive semiconductors, prompted by obstacles encountered in advanced process technology.

