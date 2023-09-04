New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Type, Application, End-User Industry: Market Insights and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489009/?utm_source=GNW

The market has been analysed at the global, regional and country-level for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India).The research study assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market’s evolution. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5%. Rapid growth in the telecommunication sector is driving the Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market. The Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market is expected to generate ~USD 1.94 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.1 billion in 2022.



The global piezoelectric ceramics industry involves the production and utilization of materials that exhibit the piezoelectric effect, which is the ability of certain materials to generate electric charge when subjected to mechanical stress and vice versa. These materials have found a wide range of applications across various sectors due to their ability to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy and vice versa. The piezoelectric ceramics industry has been experiencing steady growth due to the increasing demand from various sectors. Growth in manufacturing industries, and the telecommunication sector, have emerged as key drivers for the global Piezoelectric Ceramics market.



Piezoelectric Ceramics are used in information and telecommunication in the form of piezo couplers, which is an electronic component that converts electrical signals to mechanical vibrations or vice versa. They are used in telecommunication devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and computers to make their microphones. They also act as speakers for playing audio on these devices. They can be found in cellular phones due to their high sensitivity and frequency range.



Advanced sintering methods have revolutionised the fabrication and performance of piezoelectric materials, enhanced their properties and expanded their applications. Sintering is a critical step in the manufacturing process of piezoelectric ceramics, where fine particles of piezoelectric material are heated to high temperatures, causing them to fuse and form a solid structure. Innovations in sintering techniques have yielded several benefits, making piezoelectric materials more efficient, reliable, and versatile.



