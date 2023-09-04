New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Potency API (HPAPI) Contract Manufacturing Market(2023 Edition): Analysis By Formulation (Injectables, Oral Solids, Lotions, Others), End Use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489008/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market’s evolution.



The Global High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to generate USD 21.12 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 10.89 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global High Potency API Contract Manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%.



HPAPI contract manufacturing is a dynamic sector of the pharmaceutical industry specialising in the production of potent and complex therapeutic compounds. HPAPIs are distinguished by their substantial potency and low therapeutic quantities, often demanding careful handling as well as manufacturing procedures to guarantee both their safety and effectiveness.



Rising healthcare expenditures, particularly in developing nations, have been a key factor in the expansion of the contract manufacturing sector due to rising HPAPI demand among the local pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their product portfolio. Governments and the private sector are making investments in R&D and improving access to advanced therapies.



Additionally, a growing number of mid-scale pharmaceutical companies are also backing the market growth, as contract manufacturing enables them to produce such high-potency drugs without making large capital investments.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by Formulation (Injectables, Oral Solids, Lotions Other Formulations).



• The report analyses the High Potency API Contract Manufacturing Market by End Use (Oncology, Antidiabetics, Autoimmune, Other End Uses).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Lonza, Catalent, Inc., Piramal Pharma Solutions, Pfizer CentreOne, Gentec Pharmaceutical Group, AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Corden Pharma International, Curia Global, Inc., Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC) and Polpharma Group.

